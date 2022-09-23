ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham, ME

Windham, September 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Windham.

The Noble High School soccer team will have a game with Windham High School on September 23, 2022, 13:00:00.

Noble High School
Windham High School
September 23, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Noble High School soccer team will have a game with Windham High School on September 23, 2022, 15:00:00.

Noble High School
Windham High School
September 23, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
B98.5

Help Police Locate This Missing Maine Teen

According to an article done by TV news station WMTW, police in Freeport are looking for the public's help in locating a missing 14 year old boy named Theo Ferrara. He was last seen at about 4:30 on Thursday (September 22nd) afternoon. He has no history of running away, which makes the case even more concerning.
FREEPORT, ME
WCVB

Tuesday, September 27: Main Streets and Back Roads: Maine’s Fryeburg Fair

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tiny Fryeburg, Maine, balloons in size each fall when more than 200,000 visitors pass through the gates of the legendary Fryeburg Fair. Tonight Erika Tarantal tries her hand at the unique sport of “skillet-tossing” and helps prep a show cow for a moment in the spotlight. From the midway, to the 4-H and baking competitions, to the mouthwatering fair food, Erika brings us the sights, sounds, tastes, and tradition of Maine’s oldest fair.
FRYEBURG, ME
WGME

Friday Night Lights: Week 4

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Friday Night Lights brings you all the highlights of Week 4 of the football season in Maine. CBS13's Dave Eid is at the week's premiere matchup between Cape Elizabeth and South Portland.
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windham, ME
Local
Maine Sports
Local
Maine Education
Windham, ME
Education
Windham, ME
Sports
102.9 WBLM

Stroll Through a Trail Filled with Hundreds of Carved, Lit-Up Pumpkins in Maine

The Halloween season is upon us and in Maine, there's no shortage of incredible events and activities to fill the void. From haunted houses to trick or trunk events to costume parties, there's a little something for everyone when it comes to Halloween. But if you're looking for something a little bit more casual that can be both family friendly or a little frightening, there's a farm in Maine that has got you covered.
GORHAM, ME
Z107.3

A Warning to Women After This Unsettling Incident at a Maine Bus Stop

Starting at a young age, I have been a victim of catcalling and I know I am not the only one that has experienced that. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, so many people fall victim to catcalling while just trying to live their everyday lives. You could be walking down the street, sitting at a bus stop, or even just driving in your car when someone decides to whistle at you or worse, use inappropriate language.
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports
Q97.9

Is This Historic Central Maine Mansion Really Haunted?

Since moving to Central Maine in 2016, I have been hearing rumors about how Augusta's Governor Hill Mansion is haunted. Sometimes, the people telling me about the hauntings were second (or third) hand, but other times, they were from people who had literally heard or seen something. Until recently, however,...
AUGUSTA, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
coast931.com

Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage

Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Missing 83-Year-Old Maine Man Found Safe

A Silver Alert has been cancelled and a Connor Township man has been found. UPDATE: Maine State Police say Claude Lamothe has been safely located. Maine State Police say 83-year-old Claude Lamothe was reported missing after failing to return home from a trip into Caribou. He was last seen Saturday at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon leaving the Caribou location of Daigle Oil. Officials are concerned because they say Lamothe has cognitive issues.
CARIBOU, ME
92 Moose

Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good

According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
TOPSHAM, ME
94.9 HOM

Popular Maine Brewery Expanding to South Portland With New Tasting Room

A popular Maine brewery will be extending its reach soon. Mast Landing Brewing has announced plans for its third tasting room. The South Portland spot will be right in the heart of South Portland's bustling food and drink neighborhood, sitting on Cottage Rd. It will be neighbors with local favorites, Otto Pizzeria, David's 388, and the iconic Red's Dairy Freeze.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Man from Connor Township found safe after Silver Alert

CARIBOU, Maine (WGME) -- The Maine State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Connor Township who may be headed to the Augusta area. According to police, 83-year old Claude Lamothe was last seen Saturday afternoon leaving Daigle Oil in Caribou. State Police say Lamothe suffers...
CARIBOU, ME
wgan.com

Arrest made in shootings in Portland’s Old Port

PORTLAND (WGME) — Portland police say an arrest has been made in a double shooting on Wharf Street in the early morning hours of September 12. Friday, police arrested 19-year-old Tyreese Vargas of Westbrook on warrants of criminal attempt- murder, two counts of elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm and two counts of violating conditions of release.
PORTLAND, ME
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy