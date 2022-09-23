Read full article on original website
Related
9News
Saturday morning Prep Rally (9/24/22)
DENVER — > Be sure to check back for more of our Colorado high school sports coverage tomorrow morning on the 9NEWS Prep Rally with Scotty Gange!. If you have a story idea you can email 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange.
9News
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis expands State of Emergency statewide ahead of potential hurricane
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the State of Emergency for the entire state of Florida Saturday morning in the potential path of what could later become Hurricane Ian. Initially, the government issued a State of Emergency on Friday for 24 counties. The governor has also requested...
Comments / 0