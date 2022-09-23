ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Denver Gazette

ENDORSEMENT: Vote for Ganahl to fix Colorado

The Gazette’s editorial board regularly criticizes Democratic Gov. Jared Polis. We also give him credit when it is due. A few examples of the latter:. Achieving full-day kindergarten and preschool for all families who want it. Advocating no state income tax and supporting a successful ballot measure to cut...
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Prop 123 seeks funding fix to ease Colorado’s affordable housing crisis

The cost of housing has skyrocketed in Colorado since the beginning of the pandemic, making Colorado unaffordable for many residents; Proposition 123 aims to solve that problem statewide. “The real challenge here is we need more supply of housing,” said Mike Johnston, campaign backer and former member of the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Inflation, ballot initiatives mentioned as threats to Colorado economy

DENVER (KDVR) — You are probably getting another Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) refund but will it be impacted by the state’s economic health?. New economic forecasts are out from the governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting and the Colorado Legislative Council Staff. While both paint...
DENVER, CO
Cadrene Heslop

Colorado State Cash Back Of $750

Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

State budget writers fear consequences of Colorado voters approving affordable housing ballot measure

The state lawmakers who write Colorado’s budget are raising red flags about how two measures on the November ballot — one that would reduce the income tax rate and another that would set aside about $300 million annually for affordable housing — could combine to hamstring the legislature’s future finances, namely by eating into education funding.
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Here Are The 11 Candidates For The Interim Wyoming Secretary Of State Position

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Eleven people have applied to be interim Secretary of State of Wyoming. Some of the candidates have extensive experience working in elections, while others have been deeply involved in state GOP politics for a number of years. Four are candidates who lost in the August primary election.
WYOMING STATE
Westword

The Colorado Daily Finally Shuts Down, Long Past Its Prime

“I know you — you’re the editor of the Means & Media section in the Colorado Daily.”. That’s how I met Jennifer Heath, who ran the Colorado Daily’s arts coverage in 1979. I was fresh out of art school in New York City with a BFA in painting, a passion for pop music, and a little experience writing for high school and college newspapers. I was a clerk in a Kwal Paint store in Boulder (a job my parents didn’t appreciate, having spent a lot of money for me to study paintings, not house paint). Heath had come in to buy some paint, and showed her driver’s license when she paid for her purchase.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

5 things to know about the wolf reintroduction effort in Colorado

The process of reintroducing wolves to Colorado moves forward as a deadline to finalize and implement a plan approaches. 1. Wolf reintroduction in Colorado was initially approved via a statewide vote by a narrow margin in November 2020. This set a deadline for a plan to bring back wolves by the end of 2023. An official plan has yet to be approved, but officials believe the state is on track to hit this deadline.
COLORADO STATE
ksfr.org

NM Democrats condemn New Mexico GOP 'racist' mailer

State Democratic lawmakers, including House Majority Leader Javier Martínez, gathered with community leaders at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial site in Albuquerque Thursday afternoon to condemn an attack ad mailer sent out by the Republican Party of New Mexico (RPNM). They said the ad, which was paid for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Denver Gazette

Another Australian company tabs Denver for HQ

Another Australian company has decided to establish a presence in Denver. Melbourne-based Preezie, which is a retail software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, chose Denver to launch its North American headquarters, confirmed co-founder and CEO Quoc Nguyen. “The primary goal was to base ourselves in a city with an abundance of talent,” Nguyen...
DENVER, CO
K99

5 Closed Colorado Restaurants We Wish We Still Had

With so many new restaurants coming to Colorado, we tend to forget all of the great ones that have closed and we've lost along the way. Here are 5 restaurants that Coloradoans wish we had back. 5 Restaurants We Miss In Colorado. Having lived in Colorado my entire life, I...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado's winter traction law is active! Here's how to avoid a $650-plus fine

Even though fall might be on everyone's minds, Colorado's winter Traction Law has already been activated. In 2019, Governor Jared Polis signed House Bill 19-1207 into law, which mandated Colorado's Traction Law be activated from September 1 to May 31 on the stretch of I-70 from Dotsero to Morrison. There's no exception to this during that time frame, even if it's 90 degrees and the skies are clear.
COLORADO STATE
