ENDORSEMENT: Vote for Ganahl to fix Colorado
The Gazette’s editorial board regularly criticizes Democratic Gov. Jared Polis. We also give him credit when it is due. A few examples of the latter:. Achieving full-day kindergarten and preschool for all families who want it. Advocating no state income tax and supporting a successful ballot measure to cut...
Griswold, Anderson vie for Colorado's top election office after chaos of COVID, unwieldy elections
Editor's note: This is the first of a series that looks into Colorado's biggest general election contests. Once upon a time, the secretary of state was an elected office that got little attention, and people would be forgiven if they couldn't identify who held it – or what the position did.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Prop 123 seeks funding fix to ease Colorado’s affordable housing crisis
The cost of housing has skyrocketed in Colorado since the beginning of the pandemic, making Colorado unaffordable for many residents; Proposition 123 aims to solve that problem statewide. “The real challenge here is we need more supply of housing,” said Mike Johnston, campaign backer and former member of the Colorado...
Colorado Republicans push back against Camp Hale ‘land grab’
As Colorado Democrats continue to push President Biden to designate Camp Hale as a new national monument, Republican Representatives are saying the move would hurt the state.
KDVR.com
Inflation, ballot initiatives mentioned as threats to Colorado economy
DENVER (KDVR) — You are probably getting another Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) refund but will it be impacted by the state’s economic health?. New economic forecasts are out from the governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting and the Colorado Legislative Council Staff. While both paint...
What is ‘Swatting’ + Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
Polis answers on Colorado’s inflation, crime
We talk with Gov. Jared Polis in an exclusive, wide-ranging interview this Sunday morning on “Colorado Point of View” on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.
Parties react to poll showing Democrats in the lead
Voters in Colorado say they are leaning toward re-electing leaders who currently hold office in the state, according to a new poll.
Colorado State Cash Back Of $750
Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
State budget writers fear consequences of Colorado voters approving affordable housing ballot measure
The state lawmakers who write Colorado’s budget are raising red flags about how two measures on the November ballot — one that would reduce the income tax rate and another that would set aside about $300 million annually for affordable housing — could combine to hamstring the legislature’s future finances, namely by eating into education funding.
The 2nd Best City For Beer Lovers In The Country Is In Colorado
Colorado beer fans rejoice as a new study just named one Colorado city as the number two place for beer lovers out of 180 different cities in the entire United States. Do you agree?. Colorado City Is The Second Best City For Beer Lovers. It's no surprise to anyone that...
cowboystatedaily.com
Here Are The 11 Candidates For The Interim Wyoming Secretary Of State Position
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Eleven people have applied to be interim Secretary of State of Wyoming. Some of the candidates have extensive experience working in elections, while others have been deeply involved in state GOP politics for a number of years. Four are candidates who lost in the August primary election.
Why are Northern Leopard Frogs a Species of Concern in Colorado?
Although they were once abundant in many different states, northern leopard frogs have been experiencing drastic declines in their population since the 1970s - all across the country, including throughout the Front Range. According to the US Forest Service, some of the factors that have led to the decrease of...
Westword
The Colorado Daily Finally Shuts Down, Long Past Its Prime
“I know you — you’re the editor of the Means & Media section in the Colorado Daily.”. That’s how I met Jennifer Heath, who ran the Colorado Daily’s arts coverage in 1979. I was fresh out of art school in New York City with a BFA in painting, a passion for pop music, and a little experience writing for high school and college newspapers. I was a clerk in a Kwal Paint store in Boulder (a job my parents didn’t appreciate, having spent a lot of money for me to study paintings, not house paint). Heath had come in to buy some paint, and showed her driver’s license when she paid for her purchase.
Colorado man sentenced to 30 months for role in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A Colorado man who was accused of assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced Friday to 30 months in prison on a felony charge, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Thomas Patrick Hamner, 49, of Peyton, was sentenced in Washington, D.C.,...
5 things to know about the wolf reintroduction effort in Colorado
The process of reintroducing wolves to Colorado moves forward as a deadline to finalize and implement a plan approaches. 1. Wolf reintroduction in Colorado was initially approved via a statewide vote by a narrow margin in November 2020. This set a deadline for a plan to bring back wolves by the end of 2023. An official plan has yet to be approved, but officials believe the state is on track to hit this deadline.
ksfr.org
NM Democrats condemn New Mexico GOP 'racist' mailer
State Democratic lawmakers, including House Majority Leader Javier Martínez, gathered with community leaders at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial site in Albuquerque Thursday afternoon to condemn an attack ad mailer sent out by the Republican Party of New Mexico (RPNM). They said the ad, which was paid for...
Another Australian company tabs Denver for HQ
Another Australian company has decided to establish a presence in Denver. Melbourne-based Preezie, which is a retail software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, chose Denver to launch its North American headquarters, confirmed co-founder and CEO Quoc Nguyen. “The primary goal was to base ourselves in a city with an abundance of talent,” Nguyen...
5 Closed Colorado Restaurants We Wish We Still Had
With so many new restaurants coming to Colorado, we tend to forget all of the great ones that have closed and we've lost along the way. Here are 5 restaurants that Coloradoans wish we had back. 5 Restaurants We Miss In Colorado. Having lived in Colorado my entire life, I...
Colorado's winter traction law is active! Here's how to avoid a $650-plus fine
Even though fall might be on everyone's minds, Colorado's winter Traction Law has already been activated. In 2019, Governor Jared Polis signed House Bill 19-1207 into law, which mandated Colorado's Traction Law be activated from September 1 to May 31 on the stretch of I-70 from Dotsero to Morrison. There's no exception to this during that time frame, even if it's 90 degrees and the skies are clear.
