Check Out All The Fun and Spooky Things To Do in Sleepy Hollow This October!Girl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYCOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
Opinion: Roy White Doesn't Get the Credit He DeservesIBWAABronx, NY
Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
History: Pygmy Humans on DisplayDr. Mozelle MartinBronx, NY
New Norwalk Eatery Serves Up Gourmet Loaded Baked Potatoes, Seafood Dishes
A brand-new eatery is offering loaded baked potatoes, seafood dishes, and more at a Connecticut shopping mall. The Sleeping Potato opened at The SoNo Collection in Norwalk on Friday, Sept. 23, representatives announced. The SoNo Collection management team, the Norwalk Chamber of Commerce, and Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling attended the...
Connecticut’s First Sound on Sound Left Attendees Saying ‘SoS’ — Here’s What Happened at the Music Festival
Sound on Sound had plenty of 'poor planning' according to attendees at the first day of the music festival. Here's what fans are saying on social media.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Mermaid Inn owners ‘super sad’ to close Upper West Side location after 15 years
The Mermaid Inn, a perpetually popular eatery at 570 Amsterdam Ave. for 15 years, will close on Oct. 16. Owners Danny Abrams and Cindy Smith said that they mutually agreed with the building’s new owners, a local partnership, to terminate their lease on the New England-style seafood spot which was soon to expire.
ctbites.com
Guide To Great Coffee in Connecticut: Happy National Coffee Day 2022!
October 1st is National Coffee Day. If this listing was a coffee cup it would be a mega-super-duper-de-booper-trente. To make the (brewing) process easier for you to discover fabulous-and sometimes hidden- java joints to caffeinate or simply enjoy the velvety and multi-faced notes of a fine cup of’ Joe, we have divided this list by county. Enjoy the thrill of a new favorite spot or re-visit an old favorite.The slow pour has already begun as you read this…
NewsTimes
Good Eats Restaurant & Bar opens in New Milford
NEW MILFORD – Specializing in modern American cuisine and traditional favorites, Good Eats Restaurant & Bar has entered the New Milford dining scene, opening for business on Kent Road. New Milford resident Edward Maynard, who owns the restaurant with resident Brian Cabrera, said they offer “Creative food and beverage,...
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYC
If you live in the tri-state area, you already know that New York's restaurant scene is wildly celebrated. It's the land of, "If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere." New Jersey, Connecticut, and upstate New York, though? They don't get that same kind of love and it's time we change that.
Register Citizen
NY man accused of swindling $500,000 from Greenwich woman
GREENWICH — A man described in a recent magazine article as "the Worst Boyfriend on the Upper East Side" based on a reported serial history of romance, fraud and theft is now facing a felony charge in Connecticut alleging he stole $500,000 from a 75-year-old Greenwich woman. Nelson Counne,...
Register Citizen
‘It feels like home for us’: Romanian couple brings Transilvania Restaurant and Bar to East Haven
EAST HAVEN — Upon Alina and Chirs Caldarariu’s arrival to the United States nine years ago, they had two dreams: to start a family and to share their Romanian culture. The first dream was accomplished with the couple's three children. Now, they’re on path to fulfill the second dream by moving their Transilvania Restaurant and Bar from Fairfield to East Haven.
newcanaanite.com
Did You Hear … ?
New Canaan Police at 3:14 p.m. Sunday received a report of a computer and backpack stolen from an area near a soccer field at Saxe Middle School. Save The Date: The 2022 New Canaan High School Hall of Fame Induction Dinner will be held Oct. 14 at Woodway Country Club. Boyd Harden, Bo Hickey, Anthony “Dinny” Lapolla, Diane Murphy, Frank Panella, Emily Stauffer and Andy Towers will headline this year’s event. Keep an eye out on ncrams.com for tickets ($125). Here’s background on the inductees.
sheltonherald.com
Wegmans close to deal on Norwalk property for first CT store
NORWALK — With its application approved, Wegmans plans to soon finalize its purchase of a Richards Avenue property and begin constructing the company's first Connecticut store in early 2023, officials said. The Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission in August approved Wegmans Food Market's special permit application to construct a...
westchestermagazine.com
Red Horse by David Burke Brings Steakhouse Fare to Westchester
The celebrity chef is launching his second Red Horse, an American steakhouse with Asian accents, at The Opus, Westchester. Westchester loves its steakhouses. So, to kick off the new year right, it only makes sense to celebrate with an exciting — dare we say juicy? — newcomer in White Plains.
Register Citizen
Milford's Porchfest to feature 102 bands, 72 locations
MILFORD — The Milford community will have 72 porches to choose from to hear live music on Oct. 1. The third annual Milford Porchfest is part of the annual music event held across the country, where bands gather on front porches in a community. The event started in Ithaca, N.Y., in 2007 to bring local musicians and neighbors together and celebrate. A volunteer committee is organizing Milford's Porchfest with cooperation from the Milford Arts Council.
NBC Connecticut
Overcrowding Among Concerns Bridgeport Festival Organizers Work to Address
Tens of thousands of people turned out for the first Sound On Sound music festival. It was a chance to see some of the biggest acts take the stage in Bridgeport, but what sounded like an amazing experience fell short for some fans. We’re told 60,000 people were expected to...
How heat affects health: An overlooked outcome of climate change
Health professionals are realizing how much climate change — especially more heat — can lead to cascading effects on human health.
Register Citizen
Greenwich investigates allegation of beach parking pass 'scam' after complaint hits social media
GREENWICH — The town is investigating after a resident complained that a town employee in the ticket booth at Greenwich Point Park improperly charged a visitor cash for an unnecessary parking pass — an allegation that caught attention on social media. David Mickelson told Greenwich Time that he...
Woman Stopped Near Intersection In New Canaan Drove Under Influence, Police Say
A Fairfield County woman was arrested for alleged DUI after police received calls of a possible intoxicated driver. The incident took place in New Canaan around 9:20 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 22 in the area of Frogtown Road and Weed Street. According to Lt. Jason Ferraro, of the New Canaan...
A Norwalk photo #162
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police were called to Burnell Boulevard at 7:53 a.m. Thursday for a reported motor vehicle accident and a NancyOnNorwalk reader was there to get a photo. A Connecticut Transit bus driver had parked and exited the vehicle, setting the parking brake, Sgt. Sofia Gulino said....
NewsTimes
Long-dormant Cheshire property could attract 300 apartments and a national grocery store chain
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A long-dormant Cheshire commercial property, located near the intersection of two major Connecticut highways, is springing to life with residential construction that is likely to lure a national grocery chain to the site, according to New York City-based retail consultant.
Melville farm welcomes visitors to see first baby giraffe born on Long Island
You can now visit the first baby giraffe ever born on Long Island.
thedelphianau.com
Digging into the History of Garden City
Like any other bustling town on Long Island, Garden City has centuries of history that deserve to be recognized. Long before there was Garden City, the entire area in the village where Adelphi is currently located was just grass. The Hempstead Plains, the largest prairie east of the Mississippi, stretched from Western Nassau all the way to Suffolk in central Long Island and included what is now New Hyde Park, Mineola, Garden City, Hempstead and Uniondale.
