Read full article on original website
Related
WBOC
Salisbury Home Undergoing Renovation Damaged by Fire
SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities have ruled as accidental an early Sunday morning house fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Salisbury. Shortly after midnight, the Salisbury Fire Department was called to the two-story home at 108 Union Ave., after a neighbor reported a fire to the structure.
Severe weather causes power outages, downed trees across Hampton Roads
According to James City County officials, strong thunderstorms in the area have caused several trees in the county to fall.
shoredailynews.com
Local family seeks information on missing Oak Hall woman
A local family is suspecting that Alyssa Taylor, 25, of Oak Hall, Va, may have been in a fatal crash on 14 Sept. 2022. Her last known contact was a text message to her mother on 13 Sept., when she told her that she would be traveling with Daniel Eugene McNeal, 51, of Exmore, Va, in a Mack tractor-trailer.
US Navy Chief friends raise over $1,000 to donate after dispute
It's been two months since a Virginia Beach community lost a U.S Navy chief petty officer. But now his friends are turning their pain into passion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teen male shot in Newport News
The victim is believed to be a male teenager, and his injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
WBOC
Worcester County WWII Vet Receives Grant, Trip to New Orleans
BERLIN, Md. - Seventy-seven years ago, a Worcester County World War II veteran witnessed history. "The flag was put up on Iwo Jima, on Mount Suribachi, and then from then it was a battle to survive." Those are the words of Private First Class Morris Semiatin. PFC Semiatin was only...
shoredailynews.com
Controversy surrounds former Accomack County Attorney
Former Accomack County Attorney Mark Taylor, who served in the local post from 2007 to 2015, is embroiled in a controversy surrounding his recent contract to serve as Spotsylvania County’s school superintendent beginning Nov. 1, according to reports being made across Virginia and Washington, D.C. Complaints from Spotsylvania School...
Rabid raccoon captured in Newport News
The Peninsula Health District is advising the community that a captured raccoon tested positive for rabies on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virginia man carves remarkable 1600-foot-long wooden chain
Tucked away at the end of a dirt road in Capeville, Virginia, a few miles from Kiptopeke State park, you'll find 83-year-old John Morris.
Virginia Beach considers implementing a 'marijuana task force'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Buying recreational marijuana in Virginia remains illegal, but city leaders in Virginia Beach are preparing for it to become legal in the future. An advisory committee is proposing a "Marijuana Task Force," which would be dedicated to informing organizations looking to sell recreational marijuana on where, how, and what conditions it would be legal for them to sell.
2 Virginia Beach historic sites added to Virginia Landmarks Register
Virginia has added nine new historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register and two of them are in Virginia Beach.
WBOC
Pop Up Car Rally Could be Curbed
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Special event zones seem to have been successful in doing away with an unsanctioned car rally. The streets in Ocean City were busy on Friday, September 23rd, but it was more cop cars and vacationers than car enthusiasts. That's in part because of special event zones.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crash across from Rappahannock High School closes several east lanes in Richmond County
According to VDOT, the crash was located on Richmond Road across from Rappahannock High School.
Missing Virginia Beach man found
Police are seeking the community's help in the search for a missing Virginia Beach man.
jamescitycountyva.gov
Police Make Arrest in Homicide
On Sept. 13 at approximately 1:38 p.m., James City County Police and Fire Departments responded to the 2600 block of Chickahominy Road in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male, later identified as Alfred Lamont Johnson, 38-years-old James City County resident, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Williamsburg police searching for owners of items stolen during car break-ins
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department is currently in possession of stolen items recovered early September during an investigation of larcenies from cars. The larcenies took place in York County and Williamsburg, and the police ask that any citizens that had possessions stolen from their car during this time contact Investigator Heather Ziegler […]
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State Park
Virginia is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Old Dominion.
Newport News Police locate missing 10-year-old
According to police, Mekhi Bivens was last seen around 7:30 p.m. walking westbound on 36th Street near Wickham Avenue.
Hampton Roads watching the potential for Hurricane Ian
September is National Preparedness Month, and many on the East Coast have hurricane preps on their minds. Tropical Depression Nine has now formed in the Caribbean Sea. It could become Hurricane Ian.
wvtf.org
Virginia's Lorax will keep planting trees
Evan Nied has loved trees for as long as he can remember. “I’m Jewish and I was born on Tu Bishvat, which is the holiday for trees, so I’ve always felt a connection to trees because of that," he explains, "but it wasn’t until Hurricane Florence, which forced me and my family to evacuate the 757-area temporarily that inspired me to do something that would improve my local ecosystem.”
Comments / 0