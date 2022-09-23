ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

WBOC

Salisbury Home Undergoing Renovation Damaged by Fire

SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities have ruled as accidental an early Sunday morning house fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Salisbury. Shortly after midnight, the Salisbury Fire Department was called to the two-story home at 108 Union Ave., after a neighbor reported a fire to the structure.
SALISBURY, MD
shoredailynews.com

Local family seeks information on missing Oak Hall woman

A local family is suspecting that Alyssa Taylor, 25, of Oak Hall, Va, may have been in a fatal crash on 14 Sept. 2022. Her last known contact was a text message to her mother on 13 Sept., when she told her that she would be traveling with Daniel Eugene McNeal, 51, of Exmore, Va, in a Mack tractor-trailer.
OAK HALL, VA
shoredailynews.com

Controversy surrounds former Accomack County Attorney

Former Accomack County Attorney Mark Taylor, who served in the local post from 2007 to 2015, is embroiled in a controversy surrounding his recent contract to serve as Spotsylvania County’s school superintendent beginning Nov. 1, according to reports being made across Virginia and Washington, D.C. Complaints from Spotsylvania School...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
13News Now

Virginia Beach considers implementing a 'marijuana task force'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Buying recreational marijuana in Virginia remains illegal, but city leaders in Virginia Beach are preparing for it to become legal in the future. An advisory committee is proposing a "Marijuana Task Force," which would be dedicated to informing organizations looking to sell recreational marijuana on where, how, and what conditions it would be legal for them to sell.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WBOC

Pop Up Car Rally Could be Curbed

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Special event zones seem to have been successful in doing away with an unsanctioned car rally. The streets in Ocean City were busy on Friday, September 23rd, but it was more cop cars and vacationers than car enthusiasts. That's in part because of special event zones.
OCEAN CITY, MD
jamescitycountyva.gov

Police Make Arrest in Homicide

On Sept. 13 at approximately 1:38 p.m., James City County Police and Fire Departments responded to the 2600 block of Chickahominy Road in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male, later identified as Alfred Lamont Johnson, 38-years-old James City County resident, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Williamsburg police searching for owners of items stolen during car break-ins

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department is currently in possession of stolen items recovered early September during an investigation of larcenies from cars. The larcenies took place in York County and Williamsburg, and the police ask that any citizens that had possessions stolen from their car during this time contact Investigator Heather Ziegler […]
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
wvtf.org

Virginia's Lorax will keep planting trees

Evan Nied has loved trees for as long as he can remember. “I’m Jewish and I was born on Tu Bishvat, which is the holiday for trees, so I’ve always felt a connection to trees because of that," he explains, "but it wasn’t until Hurricane Florence, which forced me and my family to evacuate the 757-area temporarily that inspired me to do something that would improve my local ecosystem.”
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

