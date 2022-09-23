Read full article on original website
New Jersey prepares for possible Hurricane Ian impact in the state
Hurricane Ian is now officially a Category 1, and New Jersey residents are preparing for the possibility that the storm's impact could reach the shore. Ian likely won't be a hurricane when it gets to towns that were similarly impacted by Ida just last year. It is possible that the...
Crisp fall conditions for New Jersey Monday as Ian becomes Hurricane, sets sights on Florida
NOW: Another very nice and cool start this morning with temps in the 50s under mostly clear skies. NEW: Ian just formed in the Caribbean as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75mph. A hurricane watch has been issued along the west coast of Florida. NEXT: A...
Power & Politics Full Show: Responding to Hurricane Fiona’s fury; the future of Rikers Island
Five years ago, Puerto Rico was battered by Hurricane Maria, causing massive damage and loss of life. The efforts to restore and rebuild infrastructure came under massive scrutiny. Fast forward to this month – Hurricane Fiona unleashed its wrath on the island, and once again the damage left behind has...
Line of severe storms sweeps across Long Island, causes damage in West Islip
News 12 Long Island’s Amy McGorry is checking out damage in West Islip where trees and wires are down and there were reports of small hail.
Isolated storms clear overnight, sunshine returns Monday on Long Island
Storm Watch Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms will clear overnight before lots of sunshine on Monday.
Warmer temperatures, storms loom for Sunday in New Jersey
Warmer temperatures, storms loom for Sunday in New Jersey.
Isolated storms to taper off overnight, sunny and breezy Monday in New Jersey
Storm Watch Meteorologist Dave Curran says there are chances for an overnight shower before sunny skies on Monday.
Showers, thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon on Long Island
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says there is a chance for a strong thunderstorm in the afternoon on Sunday.
Crossing guard crisis averted after News 12 report, parent complaints in Mt. Vernon
Parents and students were relieved Friday morning when they encountered crossing guards in front of the STEAM Academy in Mount Vernon. That's because just one day prior, News 12 was reporting on the lack of guards at that very intersection and the complaints filed by parents at City Council meetings.
Fall is here! Brisk and breezy, temperatures struggle to reach middle 60s
News 12's Michele Powers reports what to expect from the weekend weather.
This weekend marks 10 years since Eugene Palmer disappeared
It has been 10 years since a Hudson Valley man disappeared from authorities in a case that landed him on the FBI's Most Wanted list at one point.
Mount Vernon Knights play first football game at newly reopened Memorial Field
The Mount Vernon Knights are playing against the Yonkers Force in their first football game at the newly reopened Memorial Field.
