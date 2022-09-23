ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Merced one of the best cities for Hispanic professionals

By Manny Gomez
 3 days ago

MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KPGE ) – In observation of Hispanic Heritage Month, a new report has determined the best cities for Hispanic and Latinx professionals across the country.

According to a report by Apartment List, Merced is one of the top ten places in the United States, coming in at number seven. The report analyzed data in four categories: community & representation, economic opportunity, housing opportunity, and business environment. The combination of these four categories is weighted and summed to arrive at a score between 0-100.

Merced was one of two cities that made the top ten from California (Riverside was at #5). Its final score based on the report came in at 53.64. It ranked high in the community and representation and business community. Meaning it’s an area that has a sizable Hispanic community and has a good percentage of locally owned Hispanic businesses (38.8%).

However, a low Hispanic median income of $46,409 as well as a low 45.1% Hispanic homeownership rate in Merced, are the reason why this California city is further down the top 10.

The study by Apartment List shows that Florida is one of the best states for Hispanic and Latinx professionals based on their study including Miami, Lakeland, Ocala, and Orlando.

