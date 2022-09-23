ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville State's enrollment surpasses 9,600, a new record

By Staff Report
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago

Jacksonville State University has set a new enrollment record in the Fall 2022 semester, according to a news release from the college.

The university announced a headcount of 9,633 students, exceeding the mark of 9,540 set in Fall 2021.

In addition, according to the release, JSU students enrolled in a record number of course credit hours for the semester, 111,568, surpassing the mark of 108,383 also set in Fall 2021. That was credited to a block rate tuition plan, according to the release, which promotes students scheduling 15 hours per semester.

“This is an exciting moment in the history of Jacksonville State University,” said President Don C. Killingsworth, Jr. “We have surpassed 9,600 students for the first time while maintaining our commitment to helping each student find their purpose and their passion and translate that into a rewarding career.”

Dr. Emily Messer, vice president for advancement and enrollment management, said the school also reached highs in freshman class, undergraduate, dual and international enrollment, and will have its highest on-campus housing occupancy rate in more than five years after receiving a record number of housing applications.

The university since 2017 has added nine degree options (including applied forensics, respiratory therapy and film studies majors) and 11 certificate options. It’s poised next year, pending accreditation, to add its third doctorate program, Doctor of Education in educational leadership, on the heels of the addition of a Doctor of Nursing Practice program.

“Our faculty, deans, department heads and support staff have worked together collaboratively and creatively to add new programs, update the curriculum and provide our students an outstanding learning experience — despite all the societal challenges of the past few years,” said Dr. Christie Shelton, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “JSU continues to grow thanks to the hard work and dedication of our entire university community, which remains the Friendliest Campus in the South.”

JSU is accepting admissions applications for the Spring 2023 and Fall 2023 semesters. Campus Preview Days for undergraduates are set for Oct. 1 and Nov. 12, and there will be a Graduate Programs Information Fair on Oct. 5. Visit www.jsu.edu/admissions for more information.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Jacksonville State's enrollment surpasses 9,600, a new record

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofmotown.com

Rich Rodriguez Finding Success At New Stop

Morgantown, West Virginia – When Rich Rodriguez accepted the job as the new head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks football team, he was clearly humbled and perhaps even relieved to be given another chance to be a college football head coach again. “This is a great day for...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

Not a Dry Eye

CROSSVILLE, Ala.— On Friday night, the Crossville Lions celebrated their Homecoming against Southeastern. What happened at Homecoming is a story of character and unselfishness at Crossville High School. Senior Juleydi Franco Ramos, was crowned 2022 Homecoming Queen. After receiving the crown, Juleydi turned to her principal and asked if she could forfeit the crown and give to it to first alternate Lilliana Pahaumba Roque.
CROSSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Gadsden, AL
Education
Jacksonville, AL
Education
City
Gadsden, AL
Local
Alabama Education
AL.com

Who will dispense medical marijuana in Alabama and what will they need to know?

The qualifications of the dispensers who will manage the sales of medical marijuana products in Alabama are still to be determined for the state’s new industry. In some states, pharmacists dispense medical cannabis products. It’s unclear whether that will be the case in Alabama. Nothing in the law or regulations passed so far indicates that pharmacists will be involved.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Comeback Town: No more Fox in Birmingham hen house

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are known for serving incredibly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they all have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list?
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama

Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#Doctor Of Education#Linus College
Hartselle Enquirer

Tigers score 52 unanswered points in 69-21 victory at Oxford

Hartselle bounced back from last week’s disappointing performance with a dominating 69-21 victory at Oxford. “We had a great week of practice leading up to tonight’s game,” said Hartselle coach Bryan Moore. “A lot of work and buy-in went into tonight’s performance.”. The Tigers’ Jace...
HARTSELLE, AL
AL.com

Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

McPherson Struts Rocks the Darkhorse Saloon in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Friday, September 30th McPherson Struts will rocks the Darkhorse Saloon. McPherson Struts is coming to rock the Darkhorse Saloon Friday September 30th! Come party with them for the only night they will be in Alabama this year. Music starts around 9:30. Come hang out with your favorite Alabama Cowpunk band. This is a night you won’t want to miss!!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Friday Football for Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Alexandria still in good place despite loss to Vols, Jacksonville wakes up late against Ohatchee, White Plains falls to Hokes Bluff. Alexandria football coach Todd Ginn said way back in the season opener that he’d be able to tell how prepared his Valley Cubs were for the stretch run by the time they got to the Clay Central game in the dead middle of the schedule.&nbsp;Even though his team lost that pivot game Friday night 21-7, Ginn can happily report his Valley Cubs are right where they need to be heading into the second half of the season.&nbsp;“I knew going into this game where we’re going to be,” Ginn said. “No matter what’s happened the first part of the season, if we’re playing well when this game’s over with we’re still going to have a chance the second half.&nbsp;“Well, we beat Lincoln and Springville (in the meantime), so we’ve got a chance to get in the playoffs already. We’re right where we need to be as far as our region. We’ve still got a chance to try to win the thing.&nbsp;“Tonight, I knew going on the road at a place that’s a lot like us I knew it would be a good test for us. I saw some good things tonight. I think we’re where we need to be and we can still reach all the goals that we have, which I was worried about at the beginning of the year.”
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
AL.com

Birmingham Mayor Woodfin launches charity golf tournament

The inaugural Randall L. Woodfin Charity Golf Tournament has been scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24, at Highland Park Golf Course, 3300 Highland Ave. The tournament will start at 8 a.m. The Birmingham mayor is working with a group of business leaders to raise money to support the Penney Foundation, a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, September 24th

Anthony Williams, age 31 of Anniston – UPOCS, UPODP and UPOM 2nd Degree;. James Moyer, age 32 of Piedmont – Probation Revocation;. Hank Rumley, Rising Fawn, Georgia – Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Attempting to Elude, Tampering with Evidence, UPOCS x3 and UPODOP x3;. Spencer Rodgers, age 29...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WSB Radio

2 injured when plane crashes in central Alabama

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — Two people were injured Saturday when a small plane crashed in central Alabama, authorities said. The two-passenger plane crashed just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field, the City of Oneonta said in a social media post. Oneonta Fire and...
ONEONTA, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Ford elected mayor in landslide vote

Photo: Craig Ford and family members gather for a photo shortly after Ford was elected mayor of the City of Gadsden last Tuesday (Sept. 20). Pictured from left: Ford wife Gwen, daughter Wells, daughter-in-law Erin. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) For the first time in 16 years, a new mayor will inhabit Gadsden...
GADSDEN, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Multiple fire departments respond to County Road 222 structure fire

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office shut down the 7200 block of County Road 222 this morning due to a structure fire in the area. The fire was in the Trimble VFD coverage area. Trimble, Logan, Bethsadia, Good Hope, Loretto, Crane Hill and Jones Chapel fire departments responded to the large house fire. Logan Fire Chief Toby Bates confirmed that all occupants made it out of the house safely. The structure was fully engulfed and deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is undetermined. The departments received the call at 6 a.m. this morning. The fire took about five hours and an estimated 70,000 gallons of water to fully extinguish. Bates stated, “This was a large fire that took all departments working together to get under control. Everyone did an outstanding job getting a water supply established more than half a mile away because the nearby hydrant was broken. I appreciate every department that came to help.” Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Why Some Women in Birmingham Are Overlooking The Dangers of BBL Surgeries

Before deciding to undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), Kelsey—a 22-year-old Vestavia Hills, Alabama, resident preparing to have her procedure done—reached out to her own circle of experts. “I talked to my homegirls that have actually had the procedure because I wanted a real-life opinion and to see...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy