NFL Fans Concerned About Terry Bradshaw Following Sunday’s On-Air Struggles
FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw endured some on-air struggles on Sunday, and fans across the country noticed. Many are concerned about the Pittsburgh Steelers legend, who has been in broadcasting since 1984. Bradshaw had trouble with pronunciations and was noticeably stumbling through the highlights throughout the Week 3 broadcast. Several...
Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 4-word response to Mac Jones’ injury following loss vs. Ravens
The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game. Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.
2 Steelers players most responsible for loss vs. Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second straight game after earning a thrilling Week 1 win, falling 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The AFC North is bound to be a competitive division throughout the season, and a divisional loss is not ideal. The Browns hold the division lead at 2-1, while the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be competitive. Baltimore missed the postseason last season with star quarterback Lamar Jackson out for multiple games. With Jackson back, the Ravens are back in the playoff hunt. Although it has been a difficult start for the Bengals, they were in the Super Bowl this past season.
The truth behind Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s scary-looking injury vs. Bills
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday’s Week 3 showdown against the Buffalo Bills with a scary injury, but he returned to play in the second half, to the surprise of many. Tagovailoa looked concussed when he initially got injured, so it was rather shocking to see him able to come back so quickly.
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
‘I was dead serious’: AJ Brown reveals shocking Deion Sanders-esque plan before Eagles trade
Before AJ Brown became the pass-catching menace for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tennessee Titans, he almost played a completely different sport. The star wide receiver was drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2016, leaving the door open for an MLB stint for him. Recently, Brown revealed that he was THIS close to fulfilling his baseball dreams.
Tua Tagovailoa must be licking his chops after seeing Bills latest injury report
The Buffalo Bills have been the clear frontrunners for the Super Bowl trophy this year. Their first two games have been blowouts against the reigning champions and the reigning first seed of the AFC. They’ve done this off the back of Josh Allen’s brilliance and their defense clamping down their opponents.
RUMOR: The other ‘sticking point’ that hampered Lamar Jackson’s contract discussions with Ravens
The contract negotiations between the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson captured the attention of fans before the 2022 season. Many fans expected the two sides to agree to a deal before the self-imposed dealing of Opening Day. Unfortunately, they failed to meet in the middle, and Jackson will become a free agent after the 2022 season.
David Montgomery gets ‘good’ injury update after leaving Bears-Texans early
The Chicago Bears picked up a win in Week 3, but there was some concern among the fanbase after David Montgomery left the game with an injury. While Khalil Herbert picked up the slack for Montgomery amid his injury, the Bears got some encouraging news on their starting RB after the game. Head coach Matt Eberflus revealed that Montgomery is considered day-to-day going forward in what the coach described as some good news following initial tests, via Chris Emma.
Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update
The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
NFL Odds: Packers vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
Two of the top teams in the NFC over the last few years will meet on the gridiron in Week 3 as the Green Bay Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what should be an epic matchup! It is time to take a sneak peek at our NFL odds series, where our Packers-Buccaneers prediction and pick will be made.
Miami football benches Tyler Van Dyke after awful first half, finally gets fans to cheer
Miami football is having a rough go of things. Down 24-3 to an unranked Middle Tennessee squad, which was previously winless against top 25 teams, the Hurricanes were giving the fans at Hard Rock Stadium little to cheer about. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who tossed two first-half interceptions, started to feel the fans’ frustrations, as they began to chant for his backup, Jake Garcia, to enter the game.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady laments ‘poor execution’ in loss to Packers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a heartbreaker to the Green Bay Packers, 14-12, Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. It was the Bucs home opener and they were expected to perform much better than they did. There were a number of mistakes that ultimately cost them the game. Bucs QB Tom Brady did not pull any punches on his thoughts following the loss.
Miami football coach Mario Cristobal gets brutally honest on benching Tyler Van Dyke during atrocious loss
Saturday night was a horrible time to be a Miami Hurricanes football fan. Up against Middle Tennessee State, many expected the Hurricanes to win easily. However, they were humbled by the underdog squad, and ended up losing by a rather wide margin. The real loser of the game, though, was Tyler Van Dyke, Miami’s quarterback.
‘I dug myself a hole’: Commanders’ Carson Wentz laments poor play
After listening to his head coach, Ron Rivera, discuss his team’s lack of success against the Philadelphia Eagles and the “bullcrap report” from ESPN about the team’s interest in trading for Jimmy Garopollo during the spring, Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz took to the podium to discuss his less-than-impressive play against his former employer. Would […] The post ‘I dug myself a hole’: Commanders’ Carson Wentz laments poor play appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Allen speaks out on getting X-rays right after Bills’ heartbreaking loss to Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen heading into the X-ray room after the loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Allen reportedly went for X-rays on his hand after the loss, but the star QB ensured reporters there was nothing to worry about. After getting his hand tested, Allen insisted he was fine […] The post Josh Allen speaks out on getting X-rays right after Bills’ heartbreaking loss to Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Controversial Tua Tagovailoa injury return spurs NFLPA request to NFL
The Miami Dolphins’ Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills was not without controversy. Star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a vicious hit to the head during the second quarter and was removed from the game while he was tested for a concussion. Shockingly, the Dolphins QB returned to the game in the second half, despite […] The post Controversial Tua Tagovailoa injury return spurs NFLPA request to NFL appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots QB Mac Jones doesn’t get good injury news as he awaits MRI
The Patriots might be without their starting quarterback for some time. It’s believed that Mac Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain in his left ankle, which would cause him to miss time and possibly get placed on injured reserve, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. The X-rays on the Patriots’ quarterback’s left ankle came back negative, but […] The post Patriots QB Mac Jones doesn’t get good injury news as he awaits MRI appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan defends controversial decision that had major impact in loss to Broncos
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are involved in yet another controversial in-game decision involving a field-goal attempt. In Week 1, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett decided to put the game out of Wilson’s hands, opting for a 64-yard field-goal that sailed wide. Now in Week 3, it’s head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco […] The post 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan defends controversial decision that had major impact in loss to Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
