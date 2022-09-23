ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paid portion of Noccalula Falls Park shutting down briefly for train track construction

By Greg Bailey, The Gadsden Times
The price of progress will mean the paid portion of Noccalula Falls Park will close for 12 days, according to a news release from the City of Gadsden.

Beginning Monday, that section of the park will be shut down because of ongoing construction of new train tracks, as part of a $1 million investment in two new electric trains that will travel a 1-mile course throughout the park.

Those trains are expected to be carrying passengers for the opening night of Christmas on the Falls on Nov. 24.

They will not be running on Oct. 8, when the park fully reopens for the Trick or Treat Village, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Also, people still will be able to enjoy the free portions of the park: the overlook to view Noccalula Falls, the playground, Noccalula Falls Campground, rental pavilions and the Black Creek Trails (including access to the gorge trail).

The mini-golf course will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through October.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Paid portion of Noccalula Falls Park shutting down briefly for train track construction

