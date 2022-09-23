Read full article on original website
Related
NBC12
VUU Football is undefeated, best season start since 2007
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the Virginia Union University Football team’s victory over Fayetteville State University Saturday, the school is celebrating an impressive start to the season. VUU improved to 4-0 on the year and 2-0 in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, matching the Panthers’ best start in 15...
thecollegianur.com
New Pitt Field plaza to open in coming weeks, indoor facility to be finished in winter
Construction on the baseball team’s Pitt Field is set to be completed in the coming weeks. A plaza behind right field will create additional space and seating for fans, said David Walsh, deputy athletic director and chief of operations. When construction began back in April, University of Richmond students,...
Hopewell High moves football kick-off time, limits fans for safety reasons
Just days before the Hopewell High School football team was to compete against Petersburg High School, the school made several changes in the name of safety and security.
Final Score Friday Week 5 scores and highlights
Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from high school football games across Central Virginia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC12
Dachtoberfest coming to Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a 20 year history in the Washington, D.C. area, Dachtoberfest is coming to Richmond for the first time. The event hosted by the Dachshund Enlightenment Foundation will feature dachshund-themed family fun with wiener dog racing, costume contests, raffles, vendors, guest speakers and more. The Dachshund...
‘It feels unbelieveable’: Henrico woman wins Lottery game jackpot after practicing online on demo mode
Henrico resident, Susan Disse, often plays Virginia Lottery online games in the demo mode, but this time she decided to give it a shot for real.
NBC12
Forecast: Cooler to start the week, watching potential Ian impacts late week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry weather returns to start the work week with cooler weather. Sunday Night: Drying out. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Tuesday: Partly cloudy and dry. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid to upper...
NBC12
What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of folks called our NBC12 Newsroom about this strange sight in the sky Saturday night, causing confusion from Richmond to Henrico. This sight was spotted by thousands of people across the east coast. Guesses ranged from a comet or meteor to even a UFO!. Sadly,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Virginia pizza shop is 'under old management'
In 2017, Brian Betts sold York County's beloved "The Pizza Shop" to venture into the world of toys and collectibles. After the joint closed last year, Betts decided to return to his first love.
Storm causes traffic delays, crashes, power outages for thousands
An evening storm Sunday night with strong winds caused problems on area roads for drivers and also residents at home.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
Ian heading towards the United States, may become a major hurricane
Ian will strengthen into a hurricane, possibly a major hurricane, before making landfall later in the week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police identify motorcyclist in fatal collision in South Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist who collided fatally with an SUV Saturday night on the South Side of Richmond has been identified. Richmond Police say Allenmichael Marrs, a 31-year-old man who lived in Charlottesville is the motorcyclist who died at the scene of the collision at 6:13 p.m. The SUV driver was traveling east […]
Police ID motorcyclist killed in crash at Richmond intersection
Police have released the name of the 31-year-old man on a motorcycle killed in a crash at at intersection on Richmond's Southside Saturday evening.
Virginia Business
17th Street Lofts sells for $4.65M in Richmond
An apartment building in the city of Richmond has changed hands. BP I LLC purchased the 17th Street Lofts, located at 329-333 Oliver Hill Way, from 333 Oliver Hill LLC for $4.65 million, One South Commercial reported. The 20,300-square-foot space includes 24 units and was purchased as an investment. Ryan...
$10 million shortfall: Insurance won't fully cover Fox Elementary rebuild
VACORP, the insurance company that covers Richmond Public Schools (RPS) buildings will not cover the full cost to rebuild William Fox Elementary School.
NBC12
First Baptist Church offering blessings to Richmond’s animals
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The ministers of First Baptist Church welcome all pets to one of the largest blessings of the animals in Richmond. On Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. all creatures great and small are invited to the courtyard of Richmond’s First Baptist church for a blessings ceremony at 2709 Monument Ave.
Henrico ‘dip queen’ dies after cancer battle
Darlene Kratz, a Henrico resident whose recipe blog was the subject of a Citizen story in March 2020, died Sept. 9 after a two-year battle with cancer. Kratz, whose friends nicknamed her the ‘dip queen’ because of her extensive list of dip recipes, was a native of Victoria, Virginia, where a service was held Sept. 15. She was a 2004 graduate of Longwood University and received her master of science from University of Virginia in 2006.
Families rejoice after servicemembers of US Army National Guard Task Force Red Dragon return to Virginia
Servicemembers of the U.S. Army National Guard Task Force Red Dragon returned to Virginia on Thursday, Sept. 22, in a heartwarming reunion.
Crash across from Rappahannock High School closes several east lanes in Richmond County
According to VDOT, the crash was located on Richmond Road across from Rappahannock High School.
Comments / 0