Richmond, VA

NBC12

VUU Football is undefeated, best season start since 2007

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the Virginia Union University Football team’s victory over Fayetteville State University Saturday, the school is celebrating an impressive start to the season. VUU improved to 4-0 on the year and 2-0 in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, matching the Panthers’ best start in 15...
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond, VA
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
NBC12

Dachtoberfest coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a 20 year history in the Washington, D.C. area, Dachtoberfest is coming to Richmond for the first time. The event hosted by the Dachshund Enlightenment Foundation will feature dachshund-themed family fun with wiener dog racing, costume contests, raffles, vendors, guest speakers and more. The Dachshund...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of folks called our NBC12 Newsroom about this strange sight in the sky Saturday night, causing confusion from Richmond to Henrico. This sight was spotted by thousands of people across the east coast. Guesses ranged from a comet or meteor to even a UFO!. Sadly,...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
Atlanta Braves
Virginia Business

17th Street Lofts sells for $4.65M in Richmond

An apartment building in the city of Richmond has changed hands. BP I LLC purchased the 17th Street Lofts, located at 329-333 Oliver Hill Way, from 333 Oliver Hill LLC for $4.65 million, One South Commercial reported. The 20,300-square-foot space includes 24 units and was purchased as an investment. Ryan...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

First Baptist Church offering blessings to Richmond’s animals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The ministers of First Baptist Church welcome all pets to one of the largest blessings of the animals in Richmond. On Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. all creatures great and small are invited to the courtyard of Richmond’s First Baptist church for a blessings ceremony at 2709 Monument Ave.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico ‘dip queen’ dies after cancer battle

Darlene Kratz, a Henrico resident whose recipe blog was the subject of a Citizen story in March 2020, died Sept. 9 after a two-year battle with cancer. Kratz, whose friends nicknamed her the ‘dip queen’ because of her extensive list of dip recipes, was a native of Victoria, Virginia, where a service was held Sept. 15. She was a 2004 graduate of Longwood University and received her master of science from University of Virginia in 2006.
VICTORIA, VA

