As the 70th year of the Baldwinsville Cross Country Invitational was celebrated, tight and exciting races took place on Saturday at Durgee Junior High School. In the varsity girls large school race, Cicero-North Syracuse came away with the team title (41), edging out Fayetteville-Manlius by six points (47).
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band won its third show in as many tries this season by taking the top spot Saturday night at a competition at Baldwinsville. The Northstars earned 83.9 points to win the National Division, ahead of West Genesee (82.2) and Liverpool (81.3). Host Baldwinsville...
Claire McManus scored with less than 15 minutes left to give the West Genesee girls soccer team a 1-0 win over Skaneateles in the Finger Lakes Cup championship game on Saturday. The Wildcats’ Marissa Closson sent a cross toward the goal that bounced off Skaneateles goalie Mara Stanton and found...
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Cicero-North Syracuse solidified its lead in the national division of the New York State marching band rankings on Saturday, but there’s a new challenger right behind the Northstars. West Genesee moved from No. 4 last week to No. 2 this week after a runner-up finish to...
State-ranked No. 13 East Syracuse Minoa has been on a tear over the last week, taking down some of the top-ranked boys soccer teams in the state. They beat No. 10 Vestal (Class A) last Saturday, No. 15 Jamesville-DeWitt (Class A) on Tuesday, and on Saturday they took down Baldwinsville, ranked No. 8 in Class AA. They defeated the Bees 2-1.
The Fayetteville-Manlius girls soccer program held the first-ever Thomas Ostrander Memorial Alzheimer’s Awareness game on Saturday in honor of its longtime coach’s father. Head coach Brent Ostrander’s father, Thomas, was surrounded by his family when he died Wednesday after battling Alzheimer’s disease for the last 20 years. He was 89.
Fayetteville-Manlius head coach Dan Sullivan and his state-ranked No. 9 Hornets were focused on one thing heading into their Class A matchup with East Syracuse Minoa. “Winning the rep,” Sullivan said.
Ella Baker scored a golden goal in the first overtime period to give the Cazenovia girls soccer team a 2-1 win over Christian Brothers Academy on Friday. Baker also scored the first goal of the game in the first half.
Bishop Grimes senior quarterback Bruno Kinsey was responsible for nearly all of his team’s scoring against 8-man football rival Thousand Islands on Saturday afternoon. His four total touchdowns, two passing and two rushing, propelled the Cobras to their first victory of the season, defeating the Vikings 28-20.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another Football Friday Night around the North Country with plenty of gridiron action. In Section 3 Football at Watertown High School, the Cyclones met New Hartford. In the 1st quarter, Dominic Ambrose hits a wide open man in the endzone for the touchdown.
Christian Brothers Academy will play its homecoming football game against Henninger at 1 p.m. Saturday. The original schedule from CBA listed the game for Friday, but it was moved to Saturday during the offseason, athletic director Buddy Wliklinski said Friday afternoon.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Another week, another round of surprises in Section III football. Some classes have a clearer picture of who the top teams are, while others have more teams beginning to make their cases as real contenders. >> Football scores and standings.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Sean Tucker had another slow night Friday, at least by his standards. The running back finished Syracuse football’s 22-20 win against Virginia with just 60 rushing yards on 21 attempts for an average of 2.9 yards per carry.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 3 of the Section III football season comes to a close with a few tough matchups in Class AA and C. >> Poll results: Who was Section III football player of Week 2?
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 65; Low: 53. More showers this week: See the 5-day forecast. ‘BETTER LATE THAN NEVER’: The city of Syracuse has begun installing 75 new parking meters, replacing old meters that have been rejecting credit cards and dollar bills, complicating the parking process for residents and visitors. It hopes to install 150 new meters, replacing about half of the meters in the city, by the end of the year after existing meters stopped working and drivers were forced to pay via smartphone or search on foot for a working meter. (Chris Carlson photo)
Notre Dame graduate from Rome lands role in "Insidious 5" movie and "FBI" series. Notre Dame graduate lands part in "Insidious 5" film. AJ Dyer, a 2018 graduate from Notre Dame High School in Utica, has landed a role in the fifth installment of the "Insidious" movie series.
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — East Syracuse Minoa Central School District Superintendent, Dr. Donna DeSiato, announced the High School will learn remotely on Monday, September 26 after a racist threat was made to a student that indicated violence would take place on that day. Dr. DeSiato sent a letter to parents and families on Sunday, […]
Syracuse, N.Y. — Some quick takes on the Syracuse fans still staying home and if we missed out on a visit from ESPN’s College GameDay as soon as I congratulate the Miami Dolphins for beating the Buffalo Bills practice squad. Home is where the fans are.
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time since early 2019, Syracuse football is a ranked team. The Orange is No. 25 in the Week 5 USA Today Coaches Poll. It’s listed as moving up seven spots in the poll after receiving votes each of the past three weeks.
OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District is going to consider recommendations from an efficiency study that could change class sizes and could shut down Frederick Leighton Elementary School. The Oswego City School District (OCSD) Board of Education voted to engage with the recommendations for the study at Tuesday’s...
