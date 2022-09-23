Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox 19
Juveniles assault, bully 6-year-old West Side boy in family’s front yard
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Security camera footage catches the graphic attack of a local 6-year-old boy. It happened last Saturday on the front porch of the boy’s home. Cincinnati Police District Three officers are investigating the attack. For the safety of the boy and his parents, we are not revealing...
Fox 19
2nd suspect named in ‘senseless’ slaying of NKY grandfather walking home from work
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Authorities on Tuesday named the second suspect a shooting earlier this month that claimed the life of a 60-year-old Northern Kentucky man walking home from work. Zachary Holden faces charges of murder and robbery in the shooting death of Virgil Stewart, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s...
Fox 19
Kitten found with ‘gaping slices to the neck’ leads to woman’s arrest
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown woman accused of slicing the neck of her niece’s kitten is facing an animal cruelty charge. Virginia Stamper was found by a police officer away from the scene where the alleged crime happened, Middletown police explained. The officer took Stamper back to the...
Fox 19
Woman charged with murder after Lincoln Heights homeowner shoots man
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman was charged with murder after a Lincoln Heights homeowner shot and killed a man she chased and stabbed, court records show. Ebony Stenson’s bond was set at $750,000 during her initial appearance Wednesday in Hamilton County Municipal Court by Judge Bernie Bouchard. Stenson, 39,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 19
Mom learns sentence for abandoning 5-year-old autistic son on dark street in Colerain Twp
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Indiana woman who abandoned her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health and substance abuse treatment at River City Correctional Facility in Camp Washington followed by three months of probation.
Fox 19
Father pleads guilty to attempted child endangering after 5-year-old shoots self in Middletown, court records say
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A father pleaded guilty to an attempted child endangerment charge following an April shooting when his 5-year-old son accidentally shot himself, according to Butler County court records. Middletown police say Fernando Enamorado, 31, was arrested after police and fire crews responded to a home on...
Fox 19
Suspects flee after trying to steal ATM in Oakley
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for two suspects who tried to yank out and steal the ATM machine at an Oakley bank. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Chase bank off Paxton Avenue. The suspects were last seen leaving in a white Ford...
Parents charged with murder 5 years after death of 8-year-old
According to court documents, John and Kathrine Snyder didn't feed their 8-year-old for a month. They also show the coroner ruled Adam's death as a homicide due to blunt force trauma to the head.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cincinnati: Two People Tried To Steal An ATM In Oakley
The police are looking for two people that tried to steal an ATM from an Oakley bank. What The Fasho! Via Fox19 It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Chase bank off Paxton Avenue. The suspects were last seen leaving in a white Ford F-150 pickup truck, according to police. Their descriptions were […]
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Middletown father pleads guilty after 5-year-old son shoots himself
Fernando Enamorado, 31, was charged in April with endangering children, a third-degree felony and later indicted by a Butler County grand jury.
Fox 19
Tri-State police officer shot in head will finally return home, family says
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Family members say a Clearcreek Township police officer who was shot in the face will return home Tuesday. Officer Eric Ney, a 14-year police veteran, suffered a gunshot wound while responding to a domestic violence situation on July 12. The man who shot Officer Ney,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
Woman accused of shooting boyfriend, firing shots at his estranged wife at local bar
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend and firing shots at his estranged wife at a Roselawn nightclub. Kiara Neel faces two counts of felonious assault. Police say all three were at Brandy's Lounge on Reading Road early Sunday morning. The estranged wife of Neel's boyfriend...
Fox 19
Caught on Cam: Man charged after driving through crash scene in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was caught on camera driving through an active police scene. Now he faces criminal charges. Investigators were working a car crash involving multiple vehicles at Section Avenue and Ross Avenue last Tuesday around 10:40 p.m. Two cars collided on Ross Avenue just off Section...
14-year-old charged with murder: Judge denies request for supervised release
The teen's lawyer asked that he be released to his parent's supervision, which the judge denied. Investigators have not said how the teen got a hold of a gun.
Fox 19
Suspect breaks into Harrison home, steals boat cover then attempts to take homeowner’s car
HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is accused of breaking into a home in Harrison, stealing a boat cover while inside the house, and then attempting to steal the homeowner’s car. According to court documents, Justin Rosenbalm, 36, entered the garage after finding the house/car keys inside Tony Howard’s car parked outside.
Man, woman facing murder charges in connection to deadly Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD — A man and woman are now facing murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Springfield earlier this month. Malik Shaw, 30, and Peggy Shaw, 45, were both indicted on charges Monday, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records. Both were indicted on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault. Malik Shaw was also indicted on one count each of three separate weapons charges.
Fox 19
Police identify man shot, killed in Millvale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Officers identified a man that shot and killed in Millvale Friday. Officers say they arrived at the 3200 block of Beekman Street shortly before 6 p.m. and found Demetrius Clay, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound. Clay died at the scene, police said. There is no word of...
Man shot near Rumpke in Colerain, walks into Speedway covered in blood
Colerain Police Chaplain Jim Love said the victim was shot at an unknown location near Rumpke and then went to the Speedway where his car was found in the parking lot.
4 arrested after guns found in suspected stolen car
Police arrested the four occupants and recovered several firearms including a rifle and three handguns.
Comments / 8