Springdale, OH

Fox 19

Woman charged with murder after Lincoln Heights homeowner shoots man

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman was charged with murder after a Lincoln Heights homeowner shot and killed a man she chased and stabbed, court records show. Ebony Stenson’s bond was set at $750,000 during her initial appearance Wednesday in Hamilton County Municipal Court by Judge Bernie Bouchard. Stenson, 39,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Springdale, OH
Fox 19

Mom learns sentence for abandoning 5-year-old autistic son on dark street in Colerain Twp

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Indiana woman who abandoned her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health and substance abuse treatment at River City Correctional Facility in Camp Washington followed by three months of probation.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Suspects flee after trying to steal ATM in Oakley

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for two suspects who tried to yank out and steal the ATM machine at an Oakley bank. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Chase bank off Paxton Avenue. The suspects were last seen leaving in a white Ford...
CINCINNATI, OH
RNB Cincy 100.3

Cincinnati: Two People Tried To Steal An ATM In Oakley

The police are looking for two people that tried to steal an ATM from an Oakley bank. What The Fasho! Via Fox19 It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Chase bank off Paxton Avenue. The suspects were last seen leaving in a white Ford F-150 pickup truck, according to police. Their descriptions were […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
NORWOOD, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

Caught on Cam: Man charged after driving through crash scene in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was caught on camera driving through an active police scene. Now he faces criminal charges. Investigators were working a car crash involving multiple vehicles at Section Avenue and Ross Avenue last Tuesday around 10:40 p.m. Two cars collided on Ross Avenue just off Section...
NORWOOD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man, woman facing murder charges in connection to deadly Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD — A man and woman are now facing murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Springfield earlier this month. Malik Shaw, 30, and Peggy Shaw, 45, were both indicted on charges Monday, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records. Both were indicted on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault. Malik Shaw was also indicted on one count each of three separate weapons charges.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Police identify man shot, killed in Millvale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Officers identified a man that shot and killed in Millvale Friday. Officers say they arrived at the 3200 block of Beekman Street shortly before 6 p.m. and found Demetrius Clay, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound. Clay died at the scene, police said. There is no word of...
CINCINNATI, OH

