Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player
On Sunday night, the New York Knicks announced the signing of Jalen Harris. In 2021, he played for the Toronto Raptors.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Is Hardly The Most Injury-Prone L.A. Superstar
ESPN's Ramona Shelburne recently put A.D.'s nagging injury absences into perspective.
AP source: Pelicans' McCollum agrees to 2-year extension
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has agreed to a two-year, $64 million contract extension that runs through the 2025-2026 season, a person familiar with the situation said Saturday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Pelicans have not announced the deal, which was first reported by ESPN. McCollum was acquired from Portland shortly before last season’s trade deadline and averaged 24.3 points after the trade, helping the Pelicans rally into playoff contention. The extension means the Pelicans will have their core of McCollum, power forward Zion Williamson and high-scoring wing player Brandon Ingram all under contract through the next three seasons.
Los Angeles Lakers To Sign Former Boston Celtics Forward
The Los Angeles Lakers are planning on signing former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan to a non-guaranteed contract ahead of the start of training camp.
Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"
One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
The Los Angeles Clippers Have Waived A Player
On Friday, the Los Angeles Clippers waived Keaton Wallace.
Fred VanVleet extension gets key update from Masai Ujiri
The Toronto Raptors took a step back in the 2021-22 NBA season when they missed the NBA Playoffs after making the postseason cut in the prior campaign. Nevertheless, if the Raptors are going to make it back there in 2023, guard Fred VanVleet will definitely have to be one of the major reasons why. VanVleet is arguably the best player on the Raptors team and everything he’s done so far with the team suggests that he will have a key role in Toronto until at least the expiration of his current deal with them, which runs until 2024.
Memphis Grizzlies Sign 2 New Players
On Friday, the Memphis Grizzlies announced that they have signed Justin Bean and Jacob Gilyard.
Kawhi Leonard Cleared By LA Clippers For 2022-23 Season
The LA Clippers fell from the ranks of contenders last NBA season with the injuries that they dealt with. Kawhi Leonard didn’t play the entire season as he recovered from an ACL injury suffered in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Utah Jazz. To make matters worse, Paul George also struggled to stay healthy, as he played in only 31 games.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis Grizzlies
For the first time in a long time, the Memphis Grizzlies was a legitimate playoff contender last season. However, the hopes for an NBA Championship were dashed in the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs when Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant was injured in Game 3 in their semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors.
Lakers News: LeBron James Responds To News Of Robert Sarver's Forthcoming Suns, Mercury Sale
James weighs in on Sarver's decision to move on from franchise ownership.
