DURHAM – Junior Zyon Rodgers has been selected to be a part of the second class of the Cricket Wireless’ Campus Ambassador Program. During the semester-long ambassadorship, Rodgers will have access to mentors and career development opportunities within the national wireless retailer’s network of experienced marketing professionals and independent, authorized retailers. Rodgers will also learn the art of giving back through the program’s philanthropic efforts on campus and in the surrounding communities.

DURHAM, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO