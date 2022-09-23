ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, September 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Devon Preparatory School soccer team will have a game with Father Judge High School on September 23, 2022, 13:00:00.

Devon Preparatory School
Father Judge High School
September 23, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

North Brunswick, September 26 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Sayreville War Memorial High School soccer team will have a game with North Brunswick Township High School on September 26, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Shooting threat halts HS football game in 3rd quarter

The threat of a shooting forced Friday night’s high school football game between Mastery of Camden and host Collingswood to be stopped in the third quarter, according to Collingswood coach Mike McKeown. McKeown said local police received a call that a potential shooting could occur at 9 p.m.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports
fastphillysports.com

WARNER AND TEMPLE WAXES UMASS FOR 1ST SHUTOUT SINCE 2016!

E.J. Warner threw two touchdown passes and Layton Jordan returned an interception 41 yards to lead Temple to a 28-0 win over UMass. Warner, the son of Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, got his first win as a starter, going 11 of 22 for 173 yards. He opened the scoring with an 11-yard strike to Ian Stewart and capped it a 50-yard connection with Adonicas Sanders.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Annual Weststock Festival in West Philadelphia brings music and much more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The West Philadelphia community is gearing up for the Annual Weststock Festival. The music-filled event has activities all Saturday afternoon. Now in its 7th year, the festival is all about building unity and having fun. Saturday will be filled with musical performances and much more. There's a little something for everyone. There will be vendors, a lot of food and activities for the kids. The festival will take place on the 5800 block of Pine Street and runs from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. with new musical performances happening about every 30 minutes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Philly

Why Philadelphia needs to track soon-to-be-named Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We are at the height of hurricane season and there are currently four named systems and one additional area of interest in the Atlantic. The Delaware Valley needs to keep a close eye on one of these systems, Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean. It is expected to intensify and become Tropical Storm Ian by Saturday.Ian's path will take it toward Cuba where landfall is possible Monday as a hurricane after which it will then enter the Gulf of Mexico where the extremely warm water in the upper 80s and low 90s will allow strengthening to a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot 8 times in Ogontz double shooting, Philadelphia police say

PHILADLPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Ogontz. A car was riddled with bullet holes on the 1800 block of Stenton Avenue around 1:30 p.m.Police say a 30-year-old man was shot 8 times throughout his body and a 30-year old woman was shot once in the shoulder.Both were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.Police say a weapon was recovered at the scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy