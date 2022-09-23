ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, September 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Baltimore.

The Lansdowne High School soccer team will have a game with Dundalk High School on September 23, 2022, 13:00:00.

Lansdowne High School
Dundalk High School
September 23, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The The John Carroll School soccer team will have a game with Gilman School on September 23, 2022, 13:15:00.

The John Carroll School
Gilman School
September 23, 2022
13:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#Girls Soccer#Highschoolsports#The Lansdowne High School#Carroll School#Gilman School
