Baltimore, September 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Baltimore.
The Lansdowne High School soccer team will have a game with Dundalk High School on September 23, 2022, 13:00:00.
Lansdowne High School
Dundalk High School
September 23, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The The John Carroll School soccer team will have a game with Gilman School on September 23, 2022, 13:15:00.
The John Carroll School
Gilman School
September 23, 2022
13:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
