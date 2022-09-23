Winston-Salem, September 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Statesville. The Hickory High School soccer team will have a game with West Iredell High School on September 26, 2022, 13:30:00. The A.L. Brown High School soccer team will have a game with South Iredell High School on September 26, 2022, 13:30:00.
COAL MOUNTAIN, Ga. - North Forsyth scored the final three touchdowns to complete a come back win over Shiloh, 42-34, Friday night. The Raiders were outgained by nearly 100 yards, but forced three turnovers, including a scoop-and-score in the final 90 seconds to ice the game. Logan Curry caught three...
What a finish down in Winston-Salem. The Clemson Tigers and Wake Forest set the bar high for the rest of college football Saturday with a double-overtime thriller that saw Dabo Swinney's team move to 4-0 on the year. The college football world reacted to the wild Week 4 game. We'll...
North Carolina A&T head coach Patti Raduenz is leaving her post, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Friday. Raduenz spent the last three seasons as the Aggies’ head coach after being hired in December 2019. She led the program to a 28-85 overall record during her tenure, with a 13-27 showing in conference play.
The start of the season is getting closer Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem, which will have shows, food and of course, mechanical games and here we tell you which are the games that you cannot miss. You might be interested in:. Where and when will the Carolina Classic Fair take...
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — Tempers boiled over during the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday afternoon. As can be seen in the video, Andrew Grady had to be carried away after attacking Davey Callihan while he was still inside of his car. Both racers placed toward the bottom pole positions of Heat […]
Two Bedroom Two Bathroom condo - Property Id: 893746. This condo offers spacious living room, washer and dryer inside the unit, outdoor storage closet and the pool is soon to open. Close to Heather Hills golf course and minutes from the local elementary school, restaurants and shopping. Apply at TurboTenant:...
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Brittany Neely competed in local pageants in Greenville, North Carolina growing up, but thought those years were far behind her. That was until she recently came across a competition unlike anything she had ever seen: a pageant for full-figured women. The now Winston-Salem resident and Winston-Salem State University alum decided to […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two buses were involved in a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department in North Carolina. At 4:58 p.m on Friday, officers came to the 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue after receiving reports about a vehicle crash. Investigators say that the driver of a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The arrival of cooler temperatures, changing colors and all things pumpkin. Fall is officially here!. Here's a list of things to do with family and friends during the season. Greensboro & Burlington Area. McLaurin Farms. 5601 N. Church Street, Greensboro, NC 27455. https://mclaurinfarms.com/pumpkin-patch/. Piedmont Triad Farmers'...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews with the Winston-Salem Fire Department are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus, according to a WSFD social media post. The crash happened on Friday afternoon at Patterson Avenue and Glenn Avenue. There is no word on injuries at this time. The cause of the crash is […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal car crash that happened on Sunday morning in Charlotte took the lives of three people, including twin 27-year-old brothers from Salisbury. As word spread this week that James and John Woodson were killed, it has brought shock and sadness to the community. “John and...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One lane is closed on Interstate 40 following a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, The crash occurred at Mile Marker 198 between the exit for Interstate 74 and the exit for Union Cross Road. The closure began at 4:25 p.m. and is currently expected […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A serious injury was reported after a crash in Greensboro. FOX8 is told a vehicle hit a pole. One vehicle with multiple people inside was involved. The location and cause of the crash are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
