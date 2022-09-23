Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
"We work year-round" - Businesses are getting ready for the Covered Bridge Festival with less than 3 weeks until it starts
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Covered Bridge Festival is less than three weeks away. Whether you're in Rockville or Mansfield, you'll see a lot of businesses gearing up for the 10-day rush. It's almost time for the covered bridge festival, but as people drive through town anticipating Indiana's largest...
Current Publishing
McCarty announces run for Westfield City Council
A Westfield resident who serves on the city’s Advisory Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals has announced that he is running for Westfield City Council. Victor McCarty, 29, is a lifelong resident of the city and said he decided to make a run for a seat on the city council in part because of his love for Westfield and because he thinks he can bring a different perspective if elected. He plans to formally declare in January, he said.
Current Publishing
Witham Health Services receives naloxone vending machine
A vending machine stocked with free medication used to reverse an opioid overdose is now available at Witham Health Services in Zionsville. The Lebanon-based hospital said the naloxone vending machine is one of 19 placed across the state and will be available for use by the public at its Zionsville location, 6085 Heartland Dr.
Flags to be flown at half-staff Monday to honor fallen Officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed that flags be flown at half-staff across Indiana on Monday to honor an eastern Indiana police officer who died after being shot in the head during a traffic stop. (NOTE: The video in the player above details the procession route for Officer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
roadtirement.com
New viewing deck overlooks Blue River
Craftsmen just yesterday put the finishing touches on the new viewing deck overlooking Blue River in Shelbyville, Indiana. This nice observation deck is just across the Blue River Trail pavement at the end of the new A to Z Storybook Trail. We just published a post about that trail feature here. Shelbyville and Shelby County are in central Indiana, and are continuing to expand the popular Blue River Trail. These additions add to the enjoyment of trail users.
WISH-TV
Shelby Eastern school district to arm staff with guns in new public safety plan
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Staff in a rural Shelby County school district will soon have access to guns inside their facilities. Shelby Eastern school district plans on training and providing firearms to staff members who volunteer to be a part of its new safety plan’s response team. Shelby...
WIBC.com
Officer Seara Burton’s Procession to Go Through Downtown Indy, Expect Delays
INDIANAPOLIS–The funeral procession for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton will go from Richmond west on U.S. 40 all the way to downtown Indianapolis, then to Crown Hill Cemetery. Her funeral is Monday at 11 a.m. at Richmond High School. Following the funeral will be the procession to her burial...
Walmart plans to seek damages from Plainfield after large facility fire
The Town of Plainfield has received notices from Walmart that it plans to file claims for damages to its distribution facility in a massive fire in March of this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
Walmart blames dozens of Indiana fire departments in handling of warehouse fire, making damage worse
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Walmart has filed notice it plans to pursue a tort claim against the Plainfield Fire Territory and dozens of other Indiana fire departments for the handling of the Plainfield fulfillment center warehouse fire in March. The tort claim is for property loss and damages, and it...
WIBC.com
Car Catches Fire on Lift, Mass Ave Business Destroyed
INDIANAPOLIS–A car that was on the lift at Taller Los Amigos, on Massachusetts Ave., just west of Lawrence, Saturday afternoon. The entire building was destroyed. Indianapolis Fire Battalion Chief Rita Reith said the fire started just after 5 p.m., with three people in the building. The lift was fully extended toward the top of the building. One the workers saw the fire they tried to put it out, but couldn’t.
Multiple schools dismissing early Monday due to Officer Seara Burton's funeral
Due to the funeral procession for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton along US 40, some students will be released early.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Current Publishing
Major investment: Fishers approves first parts of $1.1 billion economic development plan
The City of Fishers approved two-thirds of a $1.1 billion economic development plan Sept. 19. Andretti Global, Stevanato Group and the expansion of the Fishers District were all topics of conversation at the Sept. 19 City Council meeting. Both the Andretti Global and the Stevanato Group projects were approved and will move forward with construction.
City reaches agreement with troubled east side condominiums
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced an agreement Thursday with the Towne & Terrace group to improve the far east side condominiums. As part of the agreement, the city will install IMPD security cameras and additional lighting. The city launched a lawsuit in 2013 with complaints about drug...
WISH-TV
Gleaners Food Bank on lockdown, employees evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. According to a release, they’re evacuating the building and cancelling distribution at the Community Cupboard for caution. All warehouse operations are cancelled. The release says they’re anticipating normal operations Friday morning. The release did not...
2 firefighters suffer slight injuries battling large east Indianapolis fire
INDIANAPOLIS — Two firefighters suffered slight injuries while battling a fire at an east Indianapolis car shop on Saturday. The fire started at 6014 Massachusetts Avenue, which is near North Arlington Avenue and East 34th Street, a little after 5 p.m. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, three employees...
roadtirement.com
An A to Z Storybook Trail
A new short trail showcasing highlights and history of Shelby County has been completed along the Blue River Trail in Shelbyville, Indiana. The 13 signs are placed at intervals with two “letters” each on the signs. The whole trail and sign placements are very nicely landscaped with trees...
1 arrested, 2 hurt in Zionsville drunk-driving truck rollover
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash Saturday afternoon after his truck flipped off of a Zionsville road, injuring two of his passengers. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was called around 8 p.m. to the intersection of County Road 300 S. and County Road 21 […]
Even without football, Circle City Classic's legacy continues downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City Classic hosted a pep rally Friday ahead of Saturday's big events. This year's pep rally featured the Kentucky State University Mighty Marching Thorobreds and the Talladega College Great Tornado Band. Indianapolis was built on strong traditions like the Circle City Classic and that legacy...
clintoncountydailynews.com
YMCA Gives Reason for Closure
The Clinton County Family YMCA takes the safety of our staff, members, children, and families very seriously. Our community is like a family, and we do everything in our power to care for and protect those that call the Y home for fitness, childcare, employment, and social programs. Because of...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 2