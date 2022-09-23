ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, IN

Comments / 2

McCarty announces run for Westfield City Council

A Westfield resident who serves on the city’s Advisory Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals has announced that he is running for Westfield City Council. Victor McCarty, 29, is a lifelong resident of the city and said he decided to make a run for a seat on the city council in part because of his love for Westfield and because he thinks he can bring a different perspective if elected. He plans to formally declare in January, he said.
WESTFIELD, IN
Witham Health Services receives naloxone vending machine

A vending machine stocked with free medication used to reverse an opioid overdose is now available at Witham Health Services in Zionsville. The Lebanon-based hospital said the naloxone vending machine is one of 19 placed across the state and will be available for use by the public at its Zionsville location, 6085 Heartland Dr.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
New viewing deck overlooks Blue River

Craftsmen just yesterday put the finishing touches on the new viewing deck overlooking Blue River in Shelbyville, Indiana. This nice observation deck is just across the Blue River Trail pavement at the end of the new A to Z Storybook Trail. We just published a post about that trail feature here. Shelbyville and Shelby County are in central Indiana, and are continuing to expand the popular Blue River Trail. These additions add to the enjoyment of trail users.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
3 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
INDIANA STATE
Car Catches Fire on Lift, Mass Ave Business Destroyed

INDIANAPOLIS–A car that was on the lift at Taller Los Amigos, on Massachusetts Ave., just west of Lawrence, Saturday afternoon. The entire building was destroyed. Indianapolis Fire Battalion Chief Rita Reith said the fire started just after 5 p.m., with three people in the building. The lift was fully extended toward the top of the building. One the workers saw the fire they tried to put it out, but couldn’t.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Major investment: Fishers approves first parts of $1.1 billion economic development plan

The City of Fishers approved two-thirds of a $1.1 billion economic development plan Sept. 19. Andretti Global, Stevanato Group and the expansion of the Fishers District were all topics of conversation at the Sept. 19 City Council meeting. Both the Andretti Global and the Stevanato Group projects were approved and will move forward with construction.
FISHERS, IN
City reaches agreement with troubled east side condominiums

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced an agreement Thursday with the Towne & Terrace group to improve the far east side condominiums. As part of the agreement, the city will install IMPD security cameras and additional lighting. The city launched a lawsuit in 2013 with complaints about drug...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Gleaners Food Bank on lockdown, employees evacuate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. According to a release, they’re evacuating the building and cancelling distribution at the Community Cupboard for caution. All warehouse operations are cancelled. The release says they’re anticipating normal operations Friday morning. The release did not...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
An A to Z Storybook Trail

A new short trail showcasing highlights and history of Shelby County has been completed along the Blue River Trail in Shelbyville, Indiana. The 13 signs are placed at intervals with two “letters” each on the signs. The whole trail and sign placements are very nicely landscaped with trees...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
1 arrested, 2 hurt in Zionsville drunk-driving truck rollover

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash Saturday afternoon after his truck flipped off of a Zionsville road, injuring two of his passengers. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was called around 8 p.m. to the intersection of County Road 300 S. and County Road 21 […]
ZIONSVILLE, IN
YMCA Gives Reason for Closure

The Clinton County Family YMCA takes the safety of our staff, members, children, and families very seriously. Our community is like a family, and we do everything in our power to care for and protect those that call the Y home for fitness, childcare, employment, and social programs. Because of...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
