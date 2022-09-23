ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Neighbors concerned about tent city growing in their backyards

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Everything from gas cans to shopping carts to needles, one man has seen it all near his eastside home. What he calls a tent city has become a biohazard. "You've got a can of gasoline and now they're here with a barbecue pit," says Frank Salinas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested for operating AC services company without license

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Police have arrested a man accused of fraud for having an air-conditioning company without a license. Michael Reyes of Semper Fi Mechanical Services was arrested on Sept. 17, 2022, in Bexar County for fraud-related cases in Texas and New Mexico. Reyes and Semper...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

TSA discovers $162K in cash inside man's bag at San Antonio airport

SAN ANTONIO - TSA agents at the San Antonio International Airport stopped a man they say was traveling with large amounts of cash. Now, he's being charged with money laundering. According to arrest records, TSA agents found nearly $162,000 in cash in 21-year-old Alberto Gonzalez Junior's carry-on luggage. Police say...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Nirenberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#City Council#Politics Local#Cps Energy#U S Council
news4sanantonio.com

Three men arrested for catalytic converter theft, San Marcos police say

SAN MARCOS – Three arrests have been made in a catalytic converter theft Tuesday morning in San Marcos, according to authorities. The San Marcos Police Department said they arrested three individuals from the Houston area after a citizen reported an attempted catalytic converter theft at an apartment complex on Thorpe Lane.
SAN MARCOS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police looking for missing teenage boy with medical condition

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a teenage boy who went missing on Monday. Tyrecce "TJ" Roberts, 17, was last seen off Viking Oak near Thousand Oaks Drive on the Northeast Side. San Antonio Police said that Tyrecce is 6 foot, 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy