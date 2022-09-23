Read full article on original website
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
'Blue Star' kicked off with Mayor Ron Nirenberg to help military families
SAN ANTONIO - Making a new place your home is the goal of the annual launch of Blue Star welcome week. The event kicked off this morning with Mayor Nirenberg and the office of military and veteran affairs,. "The research also shows that 30% of active-duty respondents feel a sense...
Property line questions raised after woman buys home - plus 3/4 of home next door
SAN ANTONIO – A buyer getting a deal on an investment home got more than she bargained for when she looked closer at the paperwork. The Trouble Shooters show you the warning for buyers and the lessons property owners all over the city can take away from her experience.
Truck thefts are on the rise in Texas. Officials say human smuggling is one reason why.
SAN ANTONIO - Vehicle thefts are on the rise nationwide, but experts say trucks stolen in Texas aren't as likely to be recovered. Rick Morin says he's one of the lucky ones. We introduced you to Morin in early September when his prized pickup truck was stolen out of his driveway.
Neighbors concerned about tent city growing in their backyards
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Everything from gas cans to shopping carts to needles, one man has seen it all near his eastside home. What he calls a tent city has become a biohazard. "You've got a can of gasoline and now they're here with a barbecue pit," says Frank Salinas.
Man arrested for operating AC services company without license
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Police have arrested a man accused of fraud for having an air-conditioning company without a license. Michael Reyes of Semper Fi Mechanical Services was arrested on Sept. 17, 2022, in Bexar County for fraud-related cases in Texas and New Mexico. Reyes and Semper...
TSA discovers $162K in cash inside man's bag at San Antonio airport
SAN ANTONIO - TSA agents at the San Antonio International Airport stopped a man they say was traveling with large amounts of cash. Now, he's being charged with money laundering. According to arrest records, TSA agents found nearly $162,000 in cash in 21-year-old Alberto Gonzalez Junior's carry-on luggage. Police say...
VIDEO: SAPD looking for suspect charged with aggravated assault at EZ-Wash
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man that shot multiple rounds at a victim on June 25 at 2:25 a.m. Police are trying to identify the man pictured in the video that shoots multiple rounds at the victim's car in the EZ-Wash parking lot at 4109 Gardendale Drive.
Continental Automotive will build high-tech sensors at new plant in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS - The high tech corridor between Austin and San Antonio became even more crowded today with the official opening of the new $110,000 Continental Automotive facility in New Braunfels. The plant will be devoted to new products related to autonomous cars. "This level of high tech manufacturing, the...
Texas trooper hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl while searching car
SAN ANTONIO – A Texas trooper was hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl while conducting a vehicle search in Bexar County. While searching through the vehicle the trooper found a container with an unknown substance inside. After the exposure, the trooper began to feel ill and was transported to a local hospital.
One person is dead after intoxicated driver was driving recklessly on US Hwy 281
SAN ANTONIO – A driver is being charged with intoxication after driving recklessly on the highway killing the passenger inside the vehicle. Police were dispatched to US Hwy 281 on Sunday at 2 a.m. According to officials, the driver in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado was passing through vehicles at...
MISSING: Police searching for San Antonio man last seen 5 days ago on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a San Antonio man last seen last week. San Antonio Police are searching for Frankie Flores, 48, who was last seen on Sept. 23 at a home off Excellence Drive near Old Pearsall Road on Southwest Side. Frankie is 5 foot, 8 inches...
SeaWorld San Antonio's state-of-the-art flume coaster to make debut in 2023
SAN ANTONIO - SeaWorld San Antonio's new wild ride is coming in 2023. The San Antonio theme park unveiled Catapult Falls on Tuesday, the world's first launched flume coaster that combines the thrill of a roller coaster and the excitement of a water flume ride with an added touch. Riders...
Woman gunned down while riding in back seat of SUV following argument at East Side bar
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was killed in an overnight shooting near an East Side bar. The deadly shooting happened just after midnight Monday along South Gevers Street and Hammond Avenue. When police got to the scene, they found the body of the woman inside a white SUV. She had...
Electrical fire destroys several small shacks behind South Side home, firefighters say
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters believe homemade electrical wiring may be the culprit that started a fire that destroyed several small buildings on the South Side. The fire started just before 2 a.m. Tuesday at a home off Mission Road near East Southcross Boulevard. When firefighters arrived, there was a massive...
Three men arrested for catalytic converter theft, San Marcos police say
SAN MARCOS – Three arrests have been made in a catalytic converter theft Tuesday morning in San Marcos, according to authorities. The San Marcos Police Department said they arrested three individuals from the Houston area after a citizen reported an attempted catalytic converter theft at an apartment complex on Thorpe Lane.
Police looking for missing teenage boy with medical condition
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a teenage boy who went missing on Monday. Tyrecce "TJ" Roberts, 17, was last seen off Viking Oak near Thousand Oaks Drive on the Northeast Side. San Antonio Police said that Tyrecce is 6 foot, 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
Bicyclist dies after being thrown 50 yards during a deadly hit-and-run on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car in a fatal hit-and-run along a West Side road early Monday morning. The deadly accident happened just before 1:30 am. along Enrique M. Barrera Parkway near Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. Police said a man was on...
Man being tested for DWI after allegedly crashing truck into Fred's Fish Fry
SAN ANTONIO - A man is being questioned after allegedly crashing his truck into a Northwest Side restaurant. The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. Monday at Fred's Fish Fry off Bandera Road near West Quill Drive. Police said the truck crashed into the storefront of the restaurant. Nobody was...
I-10 West access road near Stonewall and Cypress closed due to gas line break
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department just announced a road closure and that you should plan on taking an alternative route if you are by the Stonewall and Cypress area. Police say that the I-10 West (inbound) access road at Stonewall/Cypress will be closed off due to...
