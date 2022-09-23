Read full article on original website
Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report
Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Wisconsin House Speaker Over Trump Phone Call
Wisconsin Republican House Speaker Robin Vos was subpoenaed over the weekend by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, demanding testimony about a July phone call he had with former President Donald Trump. In response, Vos has sued, arguing that the panel has gone beyond its purview and put an “undue burden” on him by requiring his testimony by Monday. “Speaker Vos’ conversations with former President Trump pertained to a recently decided Wisconsin Supreme Court decision about Wisconsin election law and any actions that could be taken in response to this decision moving forward,” Vos argued. “These topics do not pertain to the events of January 6th, or even (to construe the authorizing resolution broadly) the events leading up to it or its immediate aftermath.” A letter from committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) included in Vos’ suit explained that the panel believed the “circumstances and details” of Vos’ election-related interactions with Trump were relevant to their probe.Read it at Politico
Former January 6 committee staffer says texts show evidence of ‘attempted coup’ – live
Denver Riggleman tells 60 Minutes that texts from Mark Meadows amounted to a ‘roadmap to an attempted coup’
COVID & School Recovery: Washington Hopes New Science Curriculum Will Boost Student Engagement
Emerging data from 2021-22 statewide summative assessments are bringing the current state of student progress into focus — spotlighting both how deeply the pandemic impacted learning and, in some places, where schools have been able to help students begin to rebound, K-12 Dive reports. In states like Mississippi, Louisiana, and Virginia, student test scores are […]
