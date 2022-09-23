Wisconsin Republican House Speaker Robin Vos was subpoenaed over the weekend by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, demanding testimony about a July phone call he had with former President Donald Trump. In response, Vos has sued, arguing that the panel has gone beyond its purview and put an “undue burden” on him by requiring his testimony by Monday. “Speaker Vos’ conversations with former President Trump pertained to a recently decided Wisconsin Supreme Court decision about Wisconsin election law and any actions that could be taken in response to this decision moving forward,” Vos argued. “These topics do not pertain to the events of January 6th, or even (to construe the authorizing resolution broadly) the events leading up to it or its immediate aftermath.” A letter from committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) included in Vos’ suit explained that the panel believed the “circumstances and details” of Vos’ election-related interactions with Trump were relevant to their probe.Read it at Politico

