Nonprofits hoping for donations to continue during Big Give amid inflation

SAN ANTONIO – A local man has been sentenced to 52 years in prison for continuous family violence. Steve Herrera was found guilty on Tuesday, September 20. According to Bexar County Jury, Herrera has been in a relationship with the victim for several years. From 2017 to 2019, Herrera was assaulting the victim who happened to be pregnant during the time. One of the alleged attacks was witnessed by their children.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO