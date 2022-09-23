Nonprofits hoping for donations to continue during Big Give amid inflation

Read full article on original website
7th Annual Wellness Expo for All
OPENING CEREMONIES – 10:00 am (FREE AMERICAN FLAG) Presentation of colors by Churchill High School ROTC. Lt. Col. Orlando Dona singing National Anthem. The Christian School of Castle Hills choir. (Antonian High School Band), prayer and honor all veterans present. FREE Breakfast tacos/coffee while it lasts. Food trucks/Vendors &...
Northside ISD seeing rise in parent volunteers as extra layer of security, safety
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Several schools in Northside ISD have created their own groups of parent volunteers to act as an extra safety net, keeping an eye on who comes and goes on campus. "That's the reason why these dads are here, because it's letting us feel we're controlling the...
Gloria Steinem helps Planned Parenthood South Texas raise $1 million
SAN ANTONIO - Planned Parenthood has been under fire for years, and faces an even more uncertain future in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned three months ago. While more than 1,000 people helped raised $1 million today at the local organization's annual fundrasier, others are hoping they fail.
South Side Pride: Record enrollment at Texas A&M-San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - More students are choosing Texas A&M University-San Antonio. Enrollment's increased over 200% since becoming a standalone university 13 years ago, and the university's announced that the current semester represents a milestone. For the first time in A&M-San Antonio history, enrollment has surpassed 7,000. To be exact, 7,353...
In honor of National Seat Check, University Hospital will offer free inspections
SAN ANTONIO - Research from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that 46 percent of car seats are misused. Saturday is National Seat Check, so local health care experts are making sure you have your child's car seat installed correctly. University Health is offering free inspections at Losoya Intermediate School...
Research shows that cancer death rates are dropping across the country
SAN ANTONIO - Cancer death rates are dropping across the country, according to the American Association for Cancer Research. There are more than 18 million cancer survivors in the U.S., proving that more people are living longer, fuller lives after being diagnosed. Doctors say new treatments, diagnostic tools, and prevention...
Upset patrons attend Town Hall on St. Mary's traffic concerns
Uproar has ensued over the N. St. Mary's strip, due to ongoing traffic concerns. Concerns mainly affected by construction that began in 2019. Construction pushing back customers for business establishments along the popular street. Other concerns came from residents who live near the area and are frustrated with bar patrons taking up parking space and trashing, or even, defecating on front lawns.
Apartment complex fire on the West Side leaves 20 tenants displaced
SAN ANTONIO – 20 individuals have been displaced following an apartment complex fire. The fire occurred Saturday around noon at the 1400 block of Cable Ranch Road on the West Side of town. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, crews noticed heavy smoke coming from the building and...
The 39th Annual Jazz'SAlive festival begins Friday
SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for a fun and free event to go to this weekend, the 39th Annual Jazz’SAlive kicks off Friday downtown at Travis and Legacy Park. There will be lots of great music for the family at this free event. The concert is happening Friday,...
Resident's have several concerns over HWY-90 traffic
Following up from a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver that left two people dead on U.S. HWY 90 westbound. When asked if this was easily possible, many neighbors in the area are confused how it could have happened. However, several neighbors say there's been concerns on HWY 90 for...
Man sentenced to 52 years in prison for continuous family violence
SAN ANTONIO – A local man has been sentenced to 52 years in prison for continuous family violence. Steve Herrera was found guilty on Tuesday, September 20. According to Bexar County Jury, Herrera has been in a relationship with the victim for several years. From 2017 to 2019, Herrera was assaulting the victim who happened to be pregnant during the time. One of the alleged attacks was witnessed by their children.
Police search for teen missing for more than a month, Help Us Find: Beau Taylor
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 17-year-old Beau Taylor. Beau was last seen July 17 west of Downtown along W. Poplar St. not far from S. Zarzamora. Police are also concerned because they say Beau suffers from a medical condition. "What...
A weak cool front to push through the area
SAN ANTONIO - Partly to mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower or two is possible this afternoon, but coverage will be very low. Hot, humid. Highs in the middle 90s, heat index values upper 90s. Monday. A weak cool front will push through the area, shifting our winds out of...
Police arrest SAISD teacher, accused of 'Improper Relationship' with student
CIBOLO -- The Cibolo Police Department has arrested 35-year-old Thomas Rivera of San Antonio and charged him with Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student, a second degree felony. According to police a criminal investigation started on Thursday, September 22 when a 16 year old from Steele High School reported to...
Police respond to teens with multiple guns, turns out they were filming a rap video
SAN ANTONIO – Police were dispatched to a Northside apartment complex after getting reports of 13 teens waving around multiple firearms, turns out they were just filming a rap video. At around 7:30 p.m., Saturday, police were called out to the 100 block of Dresden for multiple calls of...
What-an-opening! San Antonio airport celebrates its grand opening of Whataburger
SAN ANTONIO – Good news for all Whataburger lovers and travelers! The San Antonio International Airport celebrated its grand opening of Whataburger on Friday. Lucky travelers were treated to cool Whataburger merchandise plus they also had the chance to win Whataburger for a year!. Many local officials were there...
Someone opens fire on Northeast Side apartment, hits man in stomach, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting at a Northeast Side apartment complex. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Monday along Eisenhauer Road near Ray Bon Drive. Police arrived to find a man inside his apartment with a gunshot wound in the stomach....
Three arrested following drug bust in Kerrville
KERRVILLE, Texas - Three people are in the Kerr County Jail Friday arrested on drug charges. Luz Carmona of San Antonio is accused of trying to sell Meth to an undercover officer on social media. Carmona was pulled over in Kerrville on Wednesday along with Mikel Conner of San Antonio...
Woman gunned down while riding in back seat of SUV following argument at East Side bar
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was killed in an overnight shooting near an East Side bar. The deadly shooting happened just after midnight Monday along South Gevers Street and Hammond Avenue. When police got to the scene, they found the body of the woman inside a white SUV. She had...
Three people hospitalized after major rollover accident on NW Loop 410
SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after a major rollover accident occurred on the main lanes of NW Loop 410. Police were dispatched to NW Loop 410 and Jackson Keller Road at around 2 a.m. for reports of a major accident. Upon arrival, they found several vehicles were...
