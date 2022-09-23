ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
FanSided

Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains

Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Broncos assistant talked Nathaniel Hackett out of another disastrous decision

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett almost made another awful decision against the San Francisco 49ers. Hackett and the Broncos hired a time management coach of sorts in Jerry Rosburg this week, as the first-time head man had a tough time dealing with the ins and outs of in-game strategy. In due time, he will learn, but for now Hackett has an extra hand to help out when the situation calls for it.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrel Williams
Yardbarker

The Colts Must Take Advantage of Kansas City Chiefs Without Crucial Starter

The Chiefs will be without starting linebacker Willie Gay Jr. when they make the trip to Indianapolis. In 2022 the Chiefs have started both of their games with two linebackers on the field, MLB Nick Bolton and WLB WiIlie Gay Jr. Together those two have been on the field for 234 snaps. The rest of the linebacker room has 58 snaps between three players.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. Colts prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022

The Kansas City Chiefs will head to Lucas Oil Stadium to take on the Indianapolis Colts in an extraordinary showdown on Sunday afternoon. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-Colts prediction and pick. The Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 at Arrowhead Stadium on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Pro Bowl no more: League to replace game with flag and skills

The Pro Bowl as we know it is dead. We knew it was coming but now it is official, the game as it was will be gone and in its place, something different. It was possible that the NFL could have just done away with the whole thing. For years the game has been nothing more than a watered-down afterthought to the season or a gap filler in between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Raiders#Chargers#American Football#Anytime Td Scorer
FanSided

FanSided

287K+
Followers
541K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy