Patrick Mahomes says Kansas City Chiefs offense needs to clean up little things, starting with own play
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Kansas City Chiefs missed a chip-shot field goal in the fourth quarter, failing to get three points that would have been useful at the end. They didn't convert on a fake field goal in the fourth quarter and muffed a punt that set up the Indianapolis Colts inside the 5-yard line for a touchdown.
Colts’ Keys to Victory Against Chiefs in Week 3
With the Chiefs coming into the game red hot, the Colts will need their best players to play at their best if they want to pull off the upset.
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains
Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Colts, Week 3
The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday. Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:. Chiefs.
Broncos assistant talked Nathaniel Hackett out of another disastrous decision
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett almost made another awful decision against the San Francisco 49ers. Hackett and the Broncos hired a time management coach of sorts in Jerry Rosburg this week, as the first-time head man had a tough time dealing with the ins and outs of in-game strategy. In due time, he will learn, but for now Hackett has an extra hand to help out when the situation calls for it.
‘You deserve better’: Travis Kelce addresses Chiefs fans after stunning loss vs. Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs entered their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts as big favorites. However, they suffered a shocking defeat, leaving many to wonder what went wrong. The Colts walked out with a 20-17 victory over the Chiefs. It was a weird game for the Chiefs offense. Quarterback...
The Colts Must Take Advantage of Kansas City Chiefs Without Crucial Starter
The Chiefs will be without starting linebacker Willie Gay Jr. when they make the trip to Indianapolis. In 2022 the Chiefs have started both of their games with two linebackers on the field, MLB Nick Bolton and WLB WiIlie Gay Jr. Together those two have been on the field for 234 snaps. The rest of the linebacker room has 58 snaps between three players.
Colts' Stephon Gilmore injures hamstring vs. Chiefs
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore injured his hamstring Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs and is questionable to return. Gilmore has been working as the starter on the boundary for the Colts and made a nice play earlier in the game to keep Travis Kelce from converting a third down.
NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. Colts prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
The Kansas City Chiefs will head to Lucas Oil Stadium to take on the Indianapolis Colts in an extraordinary showdown on Sunday afternoon. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-Colts prediction and pick. The Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 at Arrowhead Stadium on...
Pro Bowl no more: League to replace game with flag and skills
The Pro Bowl as we know it is dead. We knew it was coming but now it is official, the game as it was will be gone and in its place, something different. It was possible that the NFL could have just done away with the whole thing. For years the game has been nothing more than a watered-down afterthought to the season or a gap filler in between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl.
Nick breaks down how Colts could optimistically cover against his Chiefs | What's Wright?
Will the favorited Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs dominate against the winless Indianapolis Colts? Hear why Nick Wright advises bettors to eye the Colts covering (+5.5), who are desperate for a win and have a hungry Jonathan Taylor against the Chiefs' run defense (Willie Gay is suspended for four games)
