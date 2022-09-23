ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Orioles bench Terrin Vavra on Friday

Baltimore Orioles utility-man Terrin Vavra is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vavra will sit on the bench after Austin Hays was picked as Baltimore's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Vavra has recorded a .322 expected weighted on-base average...
FOX Sports

Astros break through for 4 in 11th, slow O's playoff push

BALTIMORE (AP) — Christian Vazquez hit a bases-loaded single to cap a four-run 11th inning for Houston, and the Astros went on to a 6-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. The Orioles’ postseason hopes took another blow, missing a chance to move up in the AL wild-card...
