Hallsville police say safety measures in place for police foundation gun raffle

HALLSVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Police Foundation of Hallsville is scheduled to host its second annual Brews & BBQ charity event, including a gun raffle.

The 2022 Brews & BBQ event kicks off Hallsville's involvement with the #pinkpatchproject. The Pink Patch Project is a public awareness campaign that partners with police departments around the country to bring awareness and raise money for breast cancer research and treatment according to its mission statement.

According to Logan Carter, the Chairman for the Police Foundation of Hallsville, last year they were able to donate $7,400 locally to the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center, as well as thousands of dollars for the youth of Hallsville. Carter said they hope to raise $8,000 for the center this year.

Hallsville Police Chief Bryan Schultz said the foundation partnered with Columbia-based gun store, Powder Horn Guns and Sporting Goods, for the gun raffle. Tickets cost $20 per chance. The winner gets either a handgun or a shotgun.

Shultz the winner would contact Shultz directly to set up a time later to meet at the gun shop. The winner will have to complete a background check through Powder Horn Guns and Sporting Goods, and if they pass, they will be able to receive their prize.

Shultz said they keep track of the second and third-place winners' contact information in the event that the person who originally won the gun does not pass the background check.

Dale Roberts, a retired firearms attorney and firearms specialist, said the background checks are performed through the FBI's next national incident check system. Roberts said he used to work with Columbia Police Officers Association (CPOA), and when the organization would hold auctions or firearm raffles, they would have a footnote on the bottom of tickets stating that the winner must pass a background check.

Roberts said if the gun were to be used in an unlawful manner, as long as the person passed the background check and the gun has been lawfully obtained, departments have "no control over what they do with it."

"It's unfortunate if they receive an item and then go out and do something illegal with it, and that looks bad, you know may look bad for the source of the item," Roberts said.

Roberts advises any gun owner, or gun raffle/auction winner to learn the law and take training.

"You need to know what the law says you can, and cannot do with that firearm," Roberts said.

Hallsville's event is scheduled for Oct. 1 at 5:30 p.m and will include a gun raffle, live auctions, live entertainment, and a BBQ dinner. A table for six will cost $200 or $35 per person.

