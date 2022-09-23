ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Why Did Lynette Romero Leave KTLA? Here's What She Said

Will KTLA be the same without Lynette Romero as one of the leading news anchors? It was announced that after 24 years with the TV station, Lynette will be leaving. What’s the reasoning behind her decision to leave? And what's next for Lynette Romero? Here’s what KTLA fans should know.
earnthenecklace.com

Lynette Romero Leaving KTLA: Where Is the California Anchor Going?

Lynette Romero is an illustrious and inspiring journalist in California and on the national level. Now she is moving on to a new opportunity after 24 hours of being the Golden State’s premiere news anchor. Lynette Romero announced she is leaving KTLA-TV 5 News in September 2022. The Emmy-Award-winning veteran anchor’s viewers naturally had queries about her decision. They want to know where she is going and if they will see her on their screens again. Her followers also wonder if this is retirement and leaving Los Angeles. Here’s what Romero said about her departure from her longtime broadcasting home.
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to L.A.’s KTLA-TV Anchor Mark Mester?

For many years, Mark Mester and Lynette Romero have been a constant fixture on KTLA-TV 5 News’ weekend morning lineup for Los Angeles residents. Romero had already departed the station, and her last day was September 14, 2022. But now that she has quit, drama has erupted at KTLA. Romero’s co-host and best friend, Mark Mester, has done something very brave to stand up for her. However, after all this drama unfolding, fans wonder what happened to Mark Mester at KTLA and if he is leaving the station. We reveal all the details and the anchor’s background in this Mark Mester wiki.
