Cleveland, OH

NFL Fans Concerned About Terry Bradshaw Following Sunday’s On-Air Struggles

FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw endured some on-air struggles on Sunday, and fans across the country noticed. Many are concerned about the Pittsburgh Steelers legend, who has been in broadcasting since 1984. Bradshaw had trouble with pronunciations and was noticeably stumbling through the highlights throughout the Week 3 broadcast. Several...
Mitch Trubisky gets brutally honest about Browns performance

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on Week 3’s Thursday Night Football. Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky, in his third start for the Steelers, registered 20 completions on 32 attempts for 207 yards. He added two rushes for seven yards and one touchdown on the ground. It was part of a dismal offensive showing for the Steelers.
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
The NFL has finally ended the Pro Bowl game

No more Pro Bowl! The pointless, contactless exhibition walkthrough of a game is finally ending. Numerous reports on Monday morning indicate the NFL has decided to end the annual Pro Bowl game. It will be replaced with a longer celebration of the top players and feature a skills competition instead. It will include a flag football game and various other football and non-football skills, with the flag football game taking place at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, February 5th.
Denzel Ward is the worst PFF graded player for the Cleveland Browns after Week 3

The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 after three weeks of football but how are the players performing?. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 through their easiest stretch of the schedule and could really give themselves a shot at the playoffs if they were to go 3-1 over this stretch. The players are performing very well as well, helping the team stay on course even if they don’t have their embattled and disgraced starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
This Browns-Bears Trade Would Send Veteran Pass-Rusher To Cleveland

The tenor of the Cleveland Browns season was changed with less than two minutes remaining in their Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets. They looked like shoo-ins to be heading into Thursday Night Football against their AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, with a 2-0 record. Leading by...
Jhonkensy Noel may be the power hitter of the future for the Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians have a hard-hitting prospect to keep an eye on. Not since Travis Hafner have the Cleveland Guardians had such an obvious power-hitting prospect with some gaping holes in their swing. That’s the best way to describe 21-year-old, minor league prospect Jhonkensy Noel, who was recently called up to Triple-A Columbus to help fill the numerous voids that the team is having after Cleveland called up most of their best talent.
