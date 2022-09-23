Read full article on original website
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association Can Issue a 10-Day Strike Notice to Garfield Heights School Board.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Brissett vs. Flacco: Who played better in the batter of the backup quarterbacks?Eugene AdamsCleveland, OH
NFL Fans Concerned About Terry Bradshaw Following Sunday’s On-Air Struggles
FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw endured some on-air struggles on Sunday, and fans across the country noticed. Many are concerned about the Pittsburgh Steelers legend, who has been in broadcasting since 1984. Bradshaw had trouble with pronunciations and was noticeably stumbling through the highlights throughout the Week 3 broadcast. Several...
247Sports
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/25: No, Hell No, and a One-Day In-Season News Desert
Listen. I’m being sincere here. Let me say this as clearly as I can: It’s not my fault that today’s newswire is weak. I mean, you would think that a mid-season newswire two or three days away from a convincing win over a division rival would be full of good stuff.
thecomeback.com
Mitch Trubisky gets brutally honest about Browns performance
The Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on Week 3’s Thursday Night Football. Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky, in his third start for the Steelers, registered 20 completions on 32 attempts for 207 yards. He added two rushes for seven yards and one touchdown on the ground. It was part of a dismal offensive showing for the Steelers.
Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went ballistic, broke tablet after time expired against Miami Dolphins
Ken Dorsey was not at all happy when his team wasn't able to get off a final play to beat the Dolphins.
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
The NFL has finally ended the Pro Bowl game
No more Pro Bowl! The pointless, contactless exhibition walkthrough of a game is finally ending. Numerous reports on Monday morning indicate the NFL has decided to end the annual Pro Bowl game. It will be replaced with a longer celebration of the top players and feature a skills competition instead. It will include a flag football game and various other football and non-football skills, with the flag football game taking place at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, February 5th.
Tyreek Hill Sends Message to Eli Apple Ahead of Thursday’s Game
The two exchange words over Twitter after the AFC championship game in January, and Hill hasn’t forgotten.
Denzel Ward is the worst PFF graded player for the Cleveland Browns after Week 3
The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 after three weeks of football but how are the players performing?. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 through their easiest stretch of the schedule and could really give themselves a shot at the playoffs if they were to go 3-1 over this stretch. The players are performing very well as well, helping the team stay on course even if they don’t have their embattled and disgraced starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
NFL Analysis Network
This Browns-Bears Trade Would Send Veteran Pass-Rusher To Cleveland
The tenor of the Cleveland Browns season was changed with less than two minutes remaining in their Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets. They looked like shoo-ins to be heading into Thursday Night Football against their AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, with a 2-0 record. Leading by...
Jhonkensy Noel may be the power hitter of the future for the Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians have a hard-hitting prospect to keep an eye on. Not since Travis Hafner have the Cleveland Guardians had such an obvious power-hitting prospect with some gaping holes in their swing. That’s the best way to describe 21-year-old, minor league prospect Jhonkensy Noel, who was recently called up to Triple-A Columbus to help fill the numerous voids that the team is having after Cleveland called up most of their best talent.
