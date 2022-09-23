Kenan Thompson Resumes Nationwide Talent Search, Adding Virtual Reality and a Hologram to the Hunt (TV News Roundup)

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This Georgia Hotel Donates Money to PAWS AtlantaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Adairsville, GA
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to hold national meeting in Atlanta on October 4D.J. EatonAtlanta, GA
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
SFGate
Jon Batiste Funks Up Carnegie Hall With Debut of His Grand ‘American Symphony’: Concert Review
What does one do for an encore after winning five honors at the 64th Grammys (including album of the year for “We Are“), an Oscar for best original score (for co-composing Disney-Pixar’s “Soul”) and leaving the bandleader gig at a top-rated talk show (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)? If you’re protean pianist and megawatt personality Jon Batiste, you write a symphony — an ”American Symphony” no less, its title raising the stakes on the grandeur of the piece that premiered at Carnegie Hall Thursday night.
'Sweet Home Alabama' at 20: Director Andy Tennant and star Josh Lucas reveal never-before-told stories about the rom-com classic and their hopes for a sequel
Insider spoke with Tennant and Lucas, who shared details about the original ending, a scene that got cut, and how Charlize Theron was almost the lead.
SFGate
Pharoah Sanders, influential jazz saxophonist, dies at 81
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pharoah Sanders, the influential tenor saxophonist revered in the jazz world for the spirituality of his work, has died, his record label announced. He was 81. Sanders, who launched his career playing alongside John Coltrane in the 1960s, died in Los Angeles early Saturday, said...
SFGate
Gorillaz Brought Out All the Guests at Star-Studded Inglewood Concert
Every Gorillaz concert is an all-star affair, but Friday’s show at the Forum was especially star-studded show as Beck, Tame Impala, Schoolboy Q, Thundercat, Del the Funky Homosapien and De La Soul all came out to perform with Damon Albarn’s cartoon band. Fresh off their standout Life Is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘The Walking Dead’ Stars Thank Fans with Emotional Goodbye Video: “I’m Just So Grateful”
The Walking Dead is marking its final few episodes with an emotional goodbye. The cast of the long-running zombie drama filmed a documentary ahead of the release of the second half of Season 11, which drops in October. The clip, which is nearly 20 minutes long, is titled Meet the Generation Dead and features goodbyes from stars like Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Melissa McBride and more. Reedus, who has played Daryl Dixon since the very first season premiered in 2010, says in the video, “It’s been a real honor playing this part for eleven seasons, getting to know a lot of you. Thank you...
Which Halloween Horror Nights is better, Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Studios Orlando?
You really have to love horror to love it.
San Francisco's Portola Festival announces last-minute headliner
The late addition to the lineup comes after M.I.A. dropped out of the festival.
Comments / 0