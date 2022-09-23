Read full article on original website
Kentucky Senate debate in doubt as deadline approaches for Rand Paul
The prospect for a U.S. Senate debate this fall between Rand Paul and Charles Booker appears to be dwindling as a deadline approaches for the incumbent Republican to respond. KET, the state’s Lexington-based PBS affiliate, has offered both candidates the opportunity for a joint appearance on Oct. 3. While...
Mitch McConnell calls Republican Govs. DeSantis and Abbott's ploy to fly migrants to Democratic enclaves like Martha's Vineyard 'a good idea'
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is fully on board with depositing disoriented migrants on Democratic rivals' doorsteps ahead of the midterms.
POLITICO
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.
On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats
Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
Alaska Senate candidate drops out of race
Buzz Kelley, a retired mechanic who placed fourth in the Alaska Senate primary earlier this year, announced on Monday he would be dropping out of the race and offered his endorsement to GOP contender Kelly Tshibaka. “In light of the [Mary] Peltola — what I call divide and conquer victory...
Five things Republicans would do in a House majority
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
Democrats brace for life with a House GOP majority
Senate Democrats are bracing for the possibility for life under a divided government, with President Biden in office and a strong possibility of a Republican-controlled House. Democrats hope they can retain their majority in the Senate, where a number of political handicappers say the party is favored. That would give Democrats more leverage and congressional support for Biden over the next two years.
Vox
The 10 races that could decide Senate control
The fight for control of the Senate is still extremely close. Currently, projections favor Democrats keeping the Senate, but Republicans still have a viable path. FiveThirtyEight’s model gives Democrats a roughly seven in 10 chance to hold on to the upper chamber. To expand their current 50-50 majority, Democrats...
linknky.com
Cold Spring mayor addresses concern that Paducah school shooter would move there
Cold Spring Mayor Angelo Penque released a statement to the city Wednesday regarding media reports that Michael Carneal, who killed three students at a school shooting in Paducah in 1997, would come to live in Cold Spring with his parents if he is released on parole. Carneal was 14 at...
Marjorie Taylor Greene wants Mitch McConnell out of the picture
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) On Wednesday's edition of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's podcast "War Room," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) slammed Senate Majority Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — and outlined how she believes voters in Arizona could end his career.
POLITICO
Hoosier roll-call! With Rep. Victoria Spartz and Sen. Mike Braun likely seeking other offices in 2024, there's a flurry of Indianainterest in open seats.
The 2024 governor's race could prove especially crowded. What's happening: As Indiana GOP Rep. Victoria Spartz and Sen. Mike Braun signal they're interested in other offices come 2024, Hoosiers could see a crowded field of candidates vying for various open seats on and off the Hill. The background: Spartz is...
Republican JD Vance holds a razor-thin lead over Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in the Ohio Senate race, poll shows
JD Vance has a one-point lead over Tim Ryan in the Ohio Senate race, according to a new Marist poll. For months, Vance and Ryan have been locked in a tight race in the Republican-trending state. Ryan has so far been adept at consolidating the Democratic vote and peeling off...
House GOP deploys a 2023 agenda it can use in November
Republicans say their "Commitment to America" is a guide to a future majority. Key provisions were tested to serve as a unifying national message this fall.
GOP Sen. Mike Lee holds a narrow edge over independent Evan McMullin in the Utah Senate race: poll
Mike Lee leads Evan McMullin 36%-34% in a new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll. The Utah Senate race is shaping up to be one of the most competitive statewide contests in years. The key to victory is the support of the state's moderate voters, per Hinckley director Jason Perry.
McCarthy unveils House GOP's midterm agenda in Pennsylvania
MONONGAHELA, Pa. (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday confronted President Joe Biden and the Democratic majority in Congress with a conservative midterm election agenda filled with Trump-like promises, working not only to win over voters but to hold together the uneasy coalition of his own party that has struggled to govern. McCarthy, who is poised to seize the speaker’s gavel if Republicans take control of the House in the fall, never once mentioned the former president. Instead, the GOP leader traveled to battleground Pennsylvania hoping to replicate the strategy that former Speaker Newt Gingrich of Georgia used to spark voter enthusiasm and gain a majority in 1994. “What the ‘Commitment’ is, it’s a plan for a new direction,” McCarthy said at a manufacturing facility in a historic building along the Monongahela River. The House GOP’s “Commitment to America” gives a nod to the earlier era but updates it in the age of Donald Trump, with economic, border security and social policies to rouse the former president’s deep well of supporters in sometimes-overlooked regions like this rusty landscape and rolling farmland outside Pittsburgh.
