WMDT.com
2nd annual Renaissance Faire makes festive return on Furnace Town grounds, highlights history of Worcester County
SNOW HILL, Md.- Kings, queens, and knights in shining armor flocked to the 28 acres of land at the Furnace Town Historic Site for the 2nd annual Renaissance Faire. The event included live music, games, and a array of local vendors. “It gives us an opportunity for people to come out and see us in a different light. It also gives local artists and other performers the opportunity to get exposure that they may or may not see,” Furnace Town Historic Site Executive Director Claudia Nagle said.
WMDT.com
Firefly festival attendees in Dover asked to take shelter, leave campgrounds due to severe weather
DOVER, DEL. – Attendees of the Firefly music festival in Dover are being told to leave the fairgrounds and take shelter in a vehicle, as a severe weather warning has been issued in the area. The message was sent by the Firefly Festival’s official Twitter account as well as...
WMDT.com
Local funeral chapel to host event honoring pastors/clergymen making community impact
SALISBURY, Md.- Howell & Jolley Memorial Chapel is hosting its first-ever Honoring Pastors and Clergies event. We’re told the goal is to highlight the work of those leaders and all they do in the community. Several pastors and clergymen are slated to be honored including Reverend Doretta Smith of...
Transitional housing village planned to combat homelessness in South Maryland
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Salisbury held a community build recently for Anne Street Village, its planned cluster of Pallet homes that will help the city combat the chronic issue of homelessness.Anne Street Village will be located in the East Church Street area, at Anne and Short streets."Inside each shelter there's a bed, and there's also going to be a mini fridge, a microwave, a chair and a small table, furnished by the generosity of the community. We also have an air-condition unit and a heater in there," said Brett Sanders, Salisbury Housing First outreach coordinator.The fiberglass units, manufactured by the...
delawarepublic.org
City of Milford gears up for 4th annual Big Draw Festival Oct. 8
The Mispillion Art League again hosts The Big Draw Festival next month. The event has scaled back activities the past two years due to the COVID pandemic. But it returns with the theme “Come Back to Color” and a full slate of activities in downtown Milford Saturday, October 8,2022.
oceancity.com
Oceans Calling Music Festival: Ocean City, MD
The ocean is calling and people have answered. The highly anticipated Oceans Calling Music Festival is less than one week away. With three exciting days of epic music ahead, the planning has been in the works for months. Planning for a huge event like Oceans Calling isn’t something that can...
Ocean City Today
Strict rules anchor first-ever Ocean City gun show
OC AdventureFest underway with array of activities. “Sun’s out, gun’s out” is taking on a more literal meaning this weekend in Ocean City at the inaugural kick-off of OC AdventureFest. Big, or ironically small, arm muscles popping out of tank tops will take a back seat to...
Massive H2Oi Car Show With Wild Reputation Spends Weekend In Wildwood
Hundreds of cars gathered Friday, Sept. 23 in Wildwood for an annual "unsanctioned" show that attendees say will be laid back this year despite a history of chaos in other cities. Still, police are ramping up patrols. Previously held in Ocean City, MD, the H2Oi show is an unofficial event...
WBOC
Firefly Music Festival Reopens Following Severe Weather
DOVER, Del.- The gates to the Firefly Music Festival reopened just a few hours after festival goers were told to get to shelter as severe weather moved over Dover. In a post on Twitter just before 5 p.m., officials with Firefly said to exit the Woodlands of the Dover International Speedway and get to shelter in a vehicle immediately.
WMDT.com
Stam Slam to be held at Salisbury Skate Park
SALISBURY, Md. – On Saturday, September 27th, the Salisbury Skate Park will host their Stam Slam. It’s in honor of the City of Salisbury’s former Grants Manager Debbie Stam for her contributions to the City Skatepark. Officials will also hold a Phase 3 groundbreaking ceremony where they will share updates on developments and construction at the park.
WBOC
Salisbury Home Undergoing Renovation Damaged by Fire
SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities have ruled as accidental an early Sunday morning house fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Salisbury. Shortly after midnight, the Salisbury Fire Department was called to the two-story home at 108 Union Ave., after a neighbor reported a fire to the structure.
WBOC
Beebe Healthcare Hosting Free Flu Vaccination Clinics Throughout Sussex County
LEWES, Del. - Beebe Healthcare is hosting free flu vaccination clinics throughout Sussex County between Saturday, Oct. 1 and Monday, Nov. 21. Seven of the clinics will also offer the COVID-19 bivalent booster (shown in italics below). Influenza vaccinations are recommended for everyone 6 months and older, according to the...
tiremeetsroad.com
Is there going to be an H20i 2022 in Ocean City, Maryland?
Here’s where everyone is probably going instead. Around 2013, the last few days in September were unofficially designated as H2Oi 20(insert year) where East Coast car enthusiasts turned the otherwise sleepy beach town of Ocean City, MD into a weekend-long car show. Fueled by social media, cinematic Youtube edits,...
oceancity.com
Fiona’s ripple effect on Ocean City
As it heads north to Canada this weekend, Hurricane Fiona is far enough off Ocean City’s coast to prevent us feeling the full power of its force, but step onto the beach and its effects are very obvious when you look at the ocean. The waves were impressive today, and will continue to look that way all weekend, and while our thoughts are with the east coast of Canada this weekend, here in Ocean City there is a show to be seen. So if you are in town, head out to the beach and enjoy it from a safe distance. Here are some photos taken today showing the beauty and the strength of the waves in Ocean City Md.
WBOC
Leaders Hope An Event In Cambridge Reduces Gun Violence
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Clean-up Day will bring community members, city leaders, and Cambridge police, together. On Sept. 24 the Cambridge Police Department will sponsor a Clean-up day on Pine St. Police hope this day builds a relationship with community members and officers. Chief Justin Todd, of the Cambridge Police Department...
WBOC
Worcester County WWII Vet Receives Grant, Trip to New Orleans
BERLIN, Md. - Seventy-seven years ago, a Worcester County World War II veteran witnessed history. "The flag was put up on Iwo Jima, on Mount Suribachi, and then from then it was a battle to survive." Those are the words of Private First Class Morris Semiatin. PFC Semiatin was only...
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop
MILLSBORO, De.-Whether you want to sit down and stay awhile or on the go, Capriotti’s in Millsboro has you covered. Capriottis is located at 25938 Plaza Drive UNIT 5 in Millsboro. If you go, be sure to tell them you saw them on Foodie Friday.
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: My Responses to the Talbot Integrity Project Questionnaire
I was presented with this questionnaire from the Talbot Integrity Project so they may summarize, editorialize and form their opinion of me as a candidate to present to their constituents. While I commend their fervor in presenting whom they feel are the best candidates for our next County Council, I felt it better served to view my answers verbatim, and let voters form your own opinion. The questions below are as presented. There are questions I didn’t answer as I felt they had no relevance to my ability as a candidate.
WBOC
Third Day of Firefly Features YungBlud, Bleachers
DOVER, Del.- The third day of Firefly music festival wrapped up with Green Day headlining on the main stage in the Woodlands of the Dover International Speedway. Saturday's other acts featured Bleachers, YungBlud, Phantoms, and many more. The music festival will wrap up Sunday, with artists like Dua Lipa, The...
WMDT.com
Milton man killed in hit and run near Lewes
LEWES, Del. – A Milton man has died after police say he was struck by a truck while riding his bike near Lewes. According to the Delaware State Police Department, the crash occurred around 6:40 p.m., Saturday as a male pedalcyclist was traveling westbound on Fisher Road along the edge of the road, roughly half a mile west of Beaver Dam Road.
