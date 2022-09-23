Read full article on original website
Here's When Hummingbirds Are Expected to Finish Their Migration Through Illinois
As the days get shorter and the air gets brisker in Illinois, many are bracing themselves for the winter — even hummingbirds. In fact, hummingbirds started their migration to the warm confines of the south long before a tinge of cold weather hit the area, according to experts. In...
jazminmarie.co
7 Things Tourists Should NOT Do in Chicago – What to Avoid When You Visit Chicago, Illinois
I always encourage travelers to get off the tourist route and explore the location they’re in. There’s something about diving into an unfamiliar place that can make even the mundane details interesting. I do, however, caution tourists when looking for too authentic of an experience; especially when they get caught up with some locals. Here are my best tips on what tourists should avoid when traveling to Chicago, Illinois:
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Alert Levels, Bivalent Booster Shot Latest
Chicago and Cook County are now in a new COVID community level, but could another shift be happening?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Where to Get Updated COVID Booster, Eligibility, Possible Side Effects and More. For the vast majority of the pandemic,...
lasalle street corridor
Chicago's Mayor to Make Announcement on ‘Future of LaSalle Street Corridor'. Could the LaSalle Street corridor in downtown Chicago transform from the financial district it is known for into something else?
32 million birds begin flying south
ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — Starting Thursday night, 32 million birds are making their way south for migration season. Around 50 percent of birds migrating passed through the Midwest, especially in Illinois, Thursday evening. The Chicago Bird Collision Monitors said in a tweet, “Please turn off lights to help the birds go along their merry way.” The […]
A New Bar Perched 1,000-Feet High Hits Chicago
A new bar has set up camp in the clouds, taking over a space towering 1,000 feet above Chicago's Magnificent Mile. CloudBar boasts views of the city's landscape from the 94th floor of the 360 Chicago Observation Deck, a building formerly known as the John Hancock Center, located at 875 N. Michigan Ave.
One question: what do other Americans think of Chicago?
Have you ever found out what people who live in other cities think of Chicago?
Chicago-Area Veterinarian, Pet Owners Warn of Increase in Leptospirosis Cases
Pet owners are sharing their tragic stories of loss as a warning about a surge in cases of a bacterial infection called Leptospirosis. Spay Illinois, a low cost clinic in Lisle first posted about the uptick, writing on Facebook, "There is a Leptospirosis outbreak in Kane County, Cook County, Will County and surrounding areas."
NBC Chicago
Toddler Allegedly Pushed Into Lake Michigan By Aunt Dies
A 3-year-old boy who was pushed into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier has died, according to the medical examiner’s office. Josiah Brown, 3, was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Sunday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Authorities say Josiah was pushed into Lake Michigan on Sept. 19...
Man Left Dazed, Bleeding on CTA Train in Bottle Attack Captured in Viral Video
Chicago police and the CTA are investigating after a man was robbed and hit over the head with a wine bottle during a brazen attack that has since gone viral after footage was posted to social media. In the video, posted by a Facebook user, multiple assailants are seen assailing...
Family and friends raising money for AFSP in honor of Arlington Heights man
CHICAGO (CBS) – September, is Suicide Awareness Month. An Arlington Heights mother knows the unimaginable heartache of losing a loved one to suicide. Now, she wants to empower others in need.Michael Piet was from Arlington Heights. He played football and baseball at Saint Viator and attended the University of Illinois where he studied financial planning. In 2021, Michael took his own life. He was just 25 years old.His mother, Donna Piet says her son struggled with his mental health, for nearly five years."We'd get different diagnosis, different treatment plans, outpatient, inpatient. We finally sent him out of state for some...
7 Killed in Shootings Across Chicago Over the Weekend, 2 Teens Among 31 Wounded
Seven people were killed and two teens were among at least 31 others wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening. About 1:30 a.m. Saturday, two men were standing in a parking lot in the 7100 block of North Clark Street when a group of people fired shots at the pair, Chicago police said. One man, 37, was shot in the chest and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died, police said. The other man, 36, was shot in the abdomen and back and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.
wmay.com
Illinoisan Jim Post, 1960s One Hit Wonder, Dies At 82
An Illinois folk singer who created one of the great “one hit wonder” tunes of the 1960s has died. Jim Post was a singer and songwriter based in Chicago in the ‘60s and ‘70s. In 1968, he and his wife at the time, Cathy Post, had a Top 10 hit called “Reach Out of the Darkness,” under the group name Friend and Lover. The song has been featured in a number of films and TV shows since then. But Post never returned to the Billboard Top 40.
Man has car stolen twice in 3 hours in Chicago: 'Luck is on my side'
"I contacted the two officers who helped me previously and said, 'you're never gonna believe this, but my car was stolen again.'"
Chicago Journal
Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released
OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released. They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner's office as Carlos Gomez, 44; Lupe Gomez,...
Chicago's Mayor to Make Announcement on ‘Future of LaSalle Street Corridor'
Could the LaSalle Street Corridor in downtown Chicago transform from the financial district it is known for into something else?. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join commissioners and other city leaders Monday for an announcement surrounding "the future of the LaSalle Street Corridor." Details on what she plans to announce remain unclear, but in a meeting in March, a panel - made up of city officials, civic leaders and business and property owners and residents - discussed reviving the street.
Week in Review: Navy Pier tragedy • Billion-dollar lottery winners • PPP loans used to bond out of jail
CHICAGO - Cook County prosecutors say a woman pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier and then pretended she didn't know the child, two people have come forward to claim a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, and police in suburban Chicago have arrested 15 people for allegedly using PPP loans to bond out of jail: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Chicago Housing Authority program saves woman, 73, from homelessness
CHICAGO (CBS) – She was living in shelters, for a year and a half, with no privacy and up to 20 people in a room with you at a time.That was the reality for a 73-year-old Edgewater woman, until a case manager who knew about a Chicago Housing Authority emergency voucher program changed her life. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot told her story.Joe Ann Wilson loves to nurture her plants in her new apartment. She's lived there for nearly five months."It's just wonderful to have a place of your own," Wilson said.She said she lost her previous apartment, where she...
6 Dead, at Least 26 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Gun Violence
Chicago police say that six people are dead and at least 26 others have been injured in shootings across the city so far this weekend. A double-fatal shooting was reported early Sunday morning in the 1300 block of South Harding. According to Chicago police, officers arrived at the scene at...
NBC Chicago
