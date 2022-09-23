ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors' Stephen Curry says he spoke with Adam Silver about Robert Sarver discipline, calls impending Suns sale 'exactly what should have happened'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, speaking publicly on the Robert Sarver matter for the first time Sunday, said he had private conversations with commissioner Adam Silver regarding the punishment handed down by the league to the embattled Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner. "[I] got [Silver's] point...
Phoenix Suns in shock as Robert Sarver saga hangs over team entering season

PHOENIX -- The Suns are moving on to a new chapter with owner Robert Sarver planning to sell the team, but the mood at media day revealed a team still in shock. Sarver announced his intentions last week following the results of an NBA investigation. The details of the report, which confirmed Sarver had a history of racist, sexist and misogynistic acts, seemed to shake the organization.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham sets defensive tone at first practice

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Darvin Ham gathered his players in the film room before his first official practice as a coach in hopes of establishing an identity for his team -- and for himself. "I wasn't going to dare show any Milwaukee Bucks clips," Ham said Tuesday after the Los...
NBA training camp: Most likely landing spots for Blake Griffin, Hassan Whiteside and other veteran free agents

NBA training camps opened this week, and players from all 30 franchises are preparing to refine their skills and build chemistry with their teammates for the 2022-23 season. But a handful of serviceable players are still unsigned and not yet sure which team they will be helping this upcoming season, if any. Injuries, age and reduced minutes from previously playing on teams with deep rosters have lowered their stock as players, but several teams still have time to take a chance on these unsigned players and bring them in before the season.
Displaced Bucs avoid Ian, begin preparation to face Chiefs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who moved their football operations to South Florida to avoid Hurricane Ian, remain hopeful of being able to return home to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. The team practiced at the Miami Dolphins' training facility on Wednesday, describing the experience as different, but...
National League Glance

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Thursday's Games. Philadelphia (Suárez 10-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad...
NFL Expanded Glance

Miami at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. Minnesota vs New Orleans at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m. Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Seattle at Detroit,...
FIBA World Cup 2022: Kahleah Copper helps carry USA Basketball into quarterfinals

SYDNEY -- Kahleah Copper received the ball from Breanna Stewart on the left wing, took two dribbles and finished on the opposite side of the basket, fully extending her right arm as she laid it in. Later on defense, she jumped the passing lane for a steal, deflecting the ball before collecting it and finishing with her left hand on a Eurostep in the paint.
MLB discusses plans for New York Mets-Atlanta Braves series with Hurricane Ian looming

Major League Baseball is considering contingency plans for this weekend's crucial series in Atlanta between the Mets and Braves as Hurricane Ian slams Florida's Gulf Coast. The rapidly intensifying hurricane made landfall Wednesday afternoon in Florida, while parts of Georgia are expected to see flooding rains and some coastal surge into Saturday. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has preemptively declared an emergency, ordering 500 National Guard troops on standby to respond as needed.
