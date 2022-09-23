ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin

Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back' from Balmoral and 'wanted to pass there because she could actually leave her crown at the gates' and just be a 'mother, grandmother and great-grandmother', claims royal expert

The Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back and wanted to pass at Balmoral because she could actually leave her crown at the gates and be a different role', a royal expert has claimed. Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl appeared on the BBC today ahead of the service...
Photos of What You Didn’t See During the Queen’s Funeral

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was finally buried in Windsor Castle after a weeklong tour from Scotland to London. It marked the end of a ten-day period of national mourning in which 250,000 people lined up to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Abbey, creating a kind of Ultimate Boss of British queueing; brands scrambling to post the most #respectful tweet and Center Parcs rowing back on the decision to imprison holiday goers in their lodges in order to observe the funeral.
How Did the Queen Die? What We Know About Her ‘Peaceful’ Passing & Her Cause of Death

Long live the Queen. Since the news of her sudden death, there have been a lot of questions over how the Queen died and what caused her death. Queen Elizabeth II is the first child of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. She became Queen of the United Kingdom as well as the other Commonwealth countries in February 1952 after the death of her father. She was 25 years old at the time. She was married to Philip Mountbatten, a former prince of Greece and Denmark, from November 1947 until Prince Philip’s death in April 2021. The two had four children...
Why Charles and Camilla keep separate homes — and their own bedrooms

You would think a palace would have plenty of rooms for King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla to find private space. But it’s not enough for the new monarch and his wife, who have kept separate homes since they married in 2005. On Wednesday, it was announced that the king, 73, would be taking a day of private reflection amid the national mourning for his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who died Sept. 9 — at his nine-bedroom country manor, Highgrove, more than 100 miles from London. Camilla, however, was not to accompany him. Instead, the 75-year-old went to Ray Mill House — the...
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving (Again) Into Queen Elizabeth's Former Home

Over the past few months, much has changed for Prince William and Kate Middleton. In addition to being named the new Prince and Princess of Wales in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the couple also recently moved out of Kensington Palace in London and into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. But it seems as though another major change is on the horizon for the royal duo—they're moving (again!).
So, Just How Screwed Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Now?

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. There was a glimmer of hope that Harry and Meghan may not now be completely cut off from the royal family Friday, when King Charles said, in his first televised address to the nation as king, that he loved them.
Prince George, 9, Sticks His Tongue Out At Photographer After The Queen’s Funeral: Photos

Ever the expressive heir to the throne, Prince George finished out the long day of his great grandmother’s funeral with a cheeky gesture. In photos you can SEE HERE, the nine year old member of the Royal Family was seen in a car following services for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19, glaring at a photographer, and then unapologetically extending his tongue from behind the safety of the vehicle’s passenger window. Next to him, younger sister Princess Charlotte, 7, stole a glance at photographers following the Westminster Abbey event, though Prince Louis, 4, wasn’t at the event — he was deemed too young for the somber occasion.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a Private Dinner With Kate Middleton and Prince William

This time of grief for the royal family is bringing brothers back together again. After a joint appearance outside of Windsor castle earlier this week and the procession of Queen Elizabeth's casket on Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be setting differences aside and putting on a united front as a family. But they're reunion isn't all public-facing. In fact, the foursome reportedly gathered for a private dinner this week.
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
The queen and her American cowboy: 'We had an extremely close relationship'

LONDON – Monty Roberts, but not his royally approved blue shirt, bright red bandana scarf and beige cowboy hat, will be at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral here Monday. The funeral will bring to a close 10 days of national mourning for Britain's beloved monarch. The elaborate royal funeral rites will also effectively bookend an Elizabethan age that ran for 70 years and usher in a Carolean one – when a Charles reigns.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
