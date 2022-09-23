Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Gun waiving man frightens people shopping in Cinco RanchCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour aparthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man shot outside of popular food truck in south Houston after talking to a womanhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two people were shot at an apartment complex in north Houston while enjoying a few drinks outsidehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
In Baltimore, Teaching STEM Through Dirt Bikes
On a quiet side street tucked back in an industrial section of West Baltimore, Damon Ray Harrison revs the engine of his red dirt bike. He sits askew, unable to reach the ground with both feet. The street is empty except for a few other dirt bikes and riders. Harrison lowers the visor on his […]
Towerlight
Orioles shutout Astros as Towson Alumni Association celebrated TU Night at Camden Yards
The Towson University Alumni Association held “TU Night at Camden Yards” on Friday as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Houston Astros 6-0. The organization sold 400 tickets for the event. Alumni and students who purchased tickets through Towson also received an Orioles and Towson bucket hat designed for the game.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Reggae Rise Up Maryland: Day Two
Some walked, some ran, others skipped, but no one missed Day Two of the first-ever Reggae Rise Up Festival in Baltimore, Maryland. For the second day in a row, festival-goers were lucky to experience 11 straight hours of feet-moving music. Gates swung open at noon with music starting an hour...
Maryland KR Takes Kickoff Off Helmet Leading to Michigan TD
This is as rough a start as it gets for Maryland at Michigan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston Basketball: Cougars get its needed big man in Jacob McFarland
Houston Basketball is focusing heavily on the frontcourt in the 2023 recruiting class, with four-star big man Jacob McFarland being the newest piece. When it comes to the identity of the program, Houston Basketball is all about the guards. They’ve had elite players for years, elevating them towards the top tier of college hoops. And this upcoming season is no different, with guys like Marcus Sasser, Tramon Mark, and Jamal Shead leading the way.
Game of the Week: QO shuts out Damascus
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Quince Orchard improved to 4-0 Friday, posting their fourth consecutive shut out, topping Damascus 28-0 in the Game Night game of the week. The Swarmin’ Hornets held strong in the first half, keeping the Cougars scoreless. “We had some bumps and bruises along the way,” Quince Orchard senior linebacker […]
fox5dc.com
Maryland Governor Race: Dan Cox calls out Wes Moore over autobiography inaccuracies
As the election for Maryland's next governor draws closer, Republican nominee Dan Cox is stepping up attacks on Democrat Wes Moore's autobiography. At the heart of Cox's allegations is that Moore changed his bestseller "The Other Wes Moore" after questions were raised about part of it that claimed Moore was a Baltimore native when he actually grew up in New York.
foxbaltimore.com
Man charged with interfering with investigation into death of UMD football coach's son
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Maryland man is accused of interfering with the investigation into the death of the son of University of Maryland football coach Mike Locksley, according to court documents. Meiko Locksley, 25, was shot and killed on Sept. 3, 2017, in the 5500 block of Harpers Farm...
RELATED PEOPLE
Where's Marty? Tricking out cars in Ravens-themed wrapping
Hi everyone, and TGIF!Today our "Purple Friday" edition of "Where's Marty?" took K2 and I to Sykesville, Carroll County, to AP CORP. "AP" as in "Always Perfect." This picture is a screen capture from their website, and it is from a YouTube clip. Clearly the "Play Button" will not work here but on their website, https://www.apcorp.com/, it will. And, a visit to their website is an amazing surf.Our segment this morning was about Ravens themed cars they have wrapped. Wrapping has replaced a lot of vehicle painting, mainly boats and cars. But to lead you to believe that AP CORP just wraps cars...
2 teens steal gun from downtown Baltimore security guard
Two teens stole a gun from a security guard on Fayette Street in downtown Baltimore Saturday afternoon, confirmed police.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in East Baltimore, walked into local hospital
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man walked into a local hospital today for treatment of gunshot wounds. According to police, just before 1:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a scene near East Hoffman Street for a shot spotter alert. Once on scene, officers located a crime scene but no victims....
Baltimore Organization Fights To End 'Period Poverty' Among Underprivileged Women
With Period Action Day around the corner, the Baltimore community is stepping up to help provide access to menstrual products to underprivileged women and girls, according to a fundraiser created by the AB's Care Society. "Period Poverty" continues to be an issue for millions of women across the globe, with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Univ. of Maryland BioPark to add $320M development at MLK Boulevard
The University of Maryland BioPark in West Baltimore will break ground this fall on a $320 million project that would bring more laboratory and office space to the area.
Nottingham MD
Severe storms possible in Baltimore area on Sunday
—— BALTIMORE, MD—Forecasters say there is a slight chance for severe storms in the Baltimore area on Sunday. The National Weather Service says thunderstorms could fire up around the region any time between noon and 8 p.m. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat, although there is...
Fight over gun near Baltimore Police headquarters ends with gunshot injury
BALTIMORE -- A fight over a gun on The Block early Sunday morning left one man with a gunshot wound and two other men in the custody of police, according to authorities.The three men were "in a physical altercation over the gun" when a bullet flew out of the chamber, striking a 27-year-old man in the foot, Chakia Fennoy, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department, told WJZ.The trio's struggle for control over the gun occurred in the 400 block of East Baltimore Street a few minutes after 2 a.m.—just after some of the city's bars and clubs had closed for the night, police said.Officers on foot patrol in downtown Baltimore learned of the altercation after they heard a gunshot ring out near police headquarters, according to authorities.They responded to the sound and found the 27-year-old man with the gunshot injury, police said. He was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.Police immediately took into custody the two other men who were both 26 years old, according to authorities. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Central District detectives at 410-396-2411.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
foxbaltimore.com
Man taken by ambulance to hospital after southeast shooting Saturday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Highland neighborhood in southeast Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 5:20 p.m., Southeast District patrol officers were sent to the 3300 block of Esther Place, for a report of a shooting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
24hip-hop.com
Meet the director of Sin: Abeni Nazeer
Abeni Nazeer started off as a music video director capturing raw talent throughout Baltimore City. She continues to share her art but now through film making. “Art is freedom. The way I communicate the stories Im telling is art. I never try to rush the creative process. I learned to fall in the love with the process of making art. The more art I create the more I feel free.”
Nottingham MD
Road crews improving pavement, riding surface on Loch Raven Boulevard, Perring Parkway
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is performing pavement patching and resurfacing work on three highways in central Baltimore County. The projects, all expected to be complete by late fall, weather permitting, will improve the driving surface along each roadway. The following roads will be improved:
A shooting in Baltimore City leaves three people wounded
The shooting occurred on Saturday, September 24. All victims were taken to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Protesters shut down meeting about plans for private, armed Johns Hopkins police force
Demonstrators opposed to the development of a private, armed Johns Hopkins University police department shut down an in-person town hall meeting Thursday that was scheduled to discuss details of plans for the police force. The in-person meeting, planned for Shriver Hall on the Homewood Campus in North Baltimore, lasted about...
Comments / 0