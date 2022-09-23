ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

In Baltimore, Teaching STEM Through Dirt Bikes

On a quiet side street tucked back in an industrial section of West Baltimore, Damon Ray Harrison revs the engine of his red dirt bike. He sits askew, unable to reach the ground with both feet. The street is empty except for a few other dirt bikes and riders. Harrison lowers the visor on his […]
Reggae Rise Up Maryland: Day Two

Some walked, some ran, others skipped, but no one missed Day Two of the first-ever Reggae Rise Up Festival in Baltimore, Maryland. For the second day in a row, festival-goers were lucky to experience 11 straight hours of feet-moving music. Gates swung open at noon with music starting an hour...
Houston Basketball: Cougars get its needed big man in Jacob McFarland

Houston Basketball is focusing heavily on the frontcourt in the 2023 recruiting class, with four-star big man Jacob McFarland being the newest piece. When it comes to the identity of the program, Houston Basketball is all about the guards. They’ve had elite players for years, elevating them towards the top tier of college hoops. And this upcoming season is no different, with guys like Marcus Sasser, Tramon Mark, and Jamal Shead leading the way.
Game of the Week: QO shuts out Damascus

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Quince Orchard improved to 4-0 Friday, posting their fourth consecutive shut out, topping Damascus 28-0 in the Game Night game of the week. The Swarmin’ Hornets held strong in the first half, keeping the Cougars scoreless. “We had some bumps and bruises along the way,” Quince Orchard senior linebacker […]
Maryland Governor Race: Dan Cox calls out Wes Moore over autobiography inaccuracies

As the election for Maryland's next governor draws closer, Republican nominee Dan Cox is stepping up attacks on Democrat Wes Moore's autobiography. At the heart of Cox's allegations is that Moore changed his bestseller "The Other Wes Moore" after questions were raised about part of it that claimed Moore was a Baltimore native when he actually grew up in New York.
Where's Marty? Tricking out cars in Ravens-themed wrapping

Hi everyone, and TGIF!Today our "Purple Friday" edition of "Where's Marty?" took K2 and I to Sykesville, Carroll County, to AP CORP. "AP" as in "Always Perfect."  This picture is a screen capture from their website, and it is from a YouTube clip. Clearly the "Play Button" will not work here but on their website, https://www.apcorp.com/, it will. And, a visit to their website is an amazing surf.Our segment this morning was about Ravens themed cars they have wrapped. Wrapping has replaced a lot of vehicle painting, mainly boats and cars. But to lead you to believe that AP CORP just wraps cars...
Man shot in East Baltimore, walked into local hospital

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man walked into a local hospital today for treatment of gunshot wounds. According to police, just before 1:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a scene near East Hoffman Street for a shot spotter alert. Once on scene, officers located a crime scene but no victims....
Severe storms possible in Baltimore area on Sunday

—— BALTIMORE, MD—Forecasters say there is a slight chance for severe storms in the Baltimore area on Sunday. The National Weather Service says thunderstorms could fire up around the region any time between noon and 8 p.m. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat, although there is...
Fight over gun near Baltimore Police headquarters ends with gunshot injury

BALTIMORE -- A fight over a gun on The Block early Sunday morning left one man with a gunshot wound and two other men in the custody of police, according to authorities.The three men were "in a physical altercation over the gun" when a bullet flew out of the chamber, striking a 27-year-old man in the foot, Chakia Fennoy, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department, told WJZ.The trio's struggle for control over the gun occurred in the 400 block of East Baltimore Street a few minutes after 2 a.m.—just after some of the city's bars and clubs had closed for the night, police said.Officers on foot patrol in downtown Baltimore learned of the altercation after they heard a gunshot ring out near police headquarters, according to authorities.They responded to the sound and found the 27-year-old man with the gunshot injury, police said. He was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.Police immediately took into custody the two other men who were both 26 years old, according to authorities. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Central District detectives at 410-396-2411.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Man taken by ambulance to hospital after southeast shooting Saturday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Highland neighborhood in southeast Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 5:20 p.m., Southeast District patrol officers were sent to the 3300 block of Esther Place, for a report of a shooting.
Meet the director of Sin: Abeni Nazeer

Abeni Nazeer started off as a music video director capturing raw talent throughout Baltimore City. She continues to share her art but now through film making. “Art is freedom. The way I communicate the stories Im telling is art. I never try to rush the creative process. I learned to fall in the love with the process of making art. The more art I create the more I feel free.”
