Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ESPN

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols joins 700 club with two-homer day

LOS ANGELES -- Albert Pujols crossed home plate and darted to the backstop to double-high-five Adrian Beltre, his longtime rival, fellow countryman and devoted friend. He wrapped his arms around Yadier Molina, embraced Adam Wainwright, saluted the rest of his St. Louis Cardinals teammates, doffed his helmet for the Dodger Stadium crowd -- and then he needed to be alone.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ESPN

Royals rally for 11 runs in sixth, beat Mariners 13-12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --  Luis Castillo, fresh off signing a rich contract with Seattle, got chased as the Kansas City Royals erupted for 11 runs in the sixth inning and a wild, 13-12 win Sunday that cost the Mariners a chance to move up in the AL wild-card standings.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

Analysis: Backups, be ready. NFL's QB carousel is spinning

The NFLs quarterback carousel may start spinning a bit faster. Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Allen got banged-up Sunday. Justin Herbert and Jameis Winston played hurt. Already, Dak Prescott and Trey Lance have gone down. Backups, be ready. Jones leg injury appears most serious. The second-year pro hopped off...
NFL
ESPN

Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet Week 3: Mirage in Miami, timeout for TB, starts and sits

So much changes from week to week around the NFL, and we're here to make sure you're on top of it all heading into Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. The weekly fantasy football cheat sheet provides a rundown of the best tips from all of the fantasy football content that ESPN has posted over the past seven days. You'll find answers to the biggest start/sit questions of the week and other pertinent matchup advice from our team, including Field Yates, Mike Clay, Eric Karabell, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Matt Bowen, Seth Walder, Al Zeidenfeld, Eric Moody, Liz Loza, Daniel Dopp and ESPN Insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, plus all of NFL Nation. It's all the best advice in one handy article.
NFL

