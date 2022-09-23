ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

South Carolina 3-year-old accidentally kills mom in front of grandmother in shooting: cops

By Katherine Donlevy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A South Carolina toddler accidentally shot and killed his own mother Wednesday, officials said.

The 3-year-old grabbed the unsecured gun shortly before 8 a.m. and shot his mother, Cora Lyn Bush, in their Spartanburg home, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The 33-year-old mother died two hours later at a local hospital.

The child’s grandmother, who witnessed the murder, told authorities the toddler was responsible for her daughter’s death after “gaining access to an unsecured firearm,” police said.

The Spartanburg Sherriff’s Office said her account “corroborated with both the evidence at the scene and the injury to the victim,” though an investigation remains active.

Officials have not released any further information. A forensic autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

The shooting happened inside the family’s Spartanburg home, officials said.
“Please keep the family of Ms. Bush in your thoughts and prayers during this time of loss and grief,” the sheriff’s office said.

