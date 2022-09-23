Linden, September 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Linden.
The Imlay City High School soccer team will have a game with Linden High School on September 23, 2022, 13:00:00.
Imlay City High School
Linden High School
September 23, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Imlay City High School soccer team will have a game with Linden High School on September 23, 2022, 15:00:00.
Imlay City High School
Linden High School
September 23, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
