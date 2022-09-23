WATCH: George Pickens Makes Insane Grab

Former Georgia great George Pickens is back at it. He's taking over social media for yet another insane catch on an NFL field. It's seemingly become a weekly occurrence at this point.

Once believed to be a can't-miss first-round round prospect, Pickens missed the first 11 games of his junior year due to an ACL tear that he suffered near the beginning of spring practice a year ago. Once star wide receiver returned to the field, ultimately for Georgia's post-season run, culminating in a national championship, Pickens was used sparingly. Yet when he did get on the field, he proved that despite the missed time, he could still make those eye-popping catches.

He's done nothing but in the NFL so far.

While his time in Athens certainly saw Pickens flash his NFL potential, he never broke the elusive 1,000-yard benchmark that Georgia fans have been clamoring for a wide receiver to break since Terrance Edwards, Georgia's all-time leading receiver, did it in 2002. Although, in defense of the current Steeler, the timing never lined up as he never played with a starting quarterback for more than a season, not to mention a change at offensive coordinator and the outbreak of COVID-19 and the ACL injury which sidelined him for the majority of his junior year.

