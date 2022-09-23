ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: George Pickens Makes Insane Grab

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 3 days ago

Former Georgia great George Pickens is back at it. He's taking over social media for yet another insane catch on an NFL field. It's seemingly become a weekly occurrence at this point.

Once believed to be a can't-miss first-round round prospect, Pickens missed the first 11 games of his junior year due to an ACL tear that he suffered near the beginning of spring practice a year ago. Once star wide receiver returned to the field, ultimately for Georgia's post-season run, culminating in a national championship, Pickens was used sparingly. Yet when he did get on the field, he proved that despite the missed time, he could still make those eye-popping catches.

He's done nothing but in the NFL so far.

While his time in Athens certainly saw Pickens flash his NFL potential, he never broke the elusive 1,000-yard benchmark that Georgia fans have been clamoring for a wide receiver to break since Terrance Edwards, Georgia's all-time leading receiver, did it in 2002. Although, in defense of the current Steeler, the timing never lined up as he never played with a starting quarterback for more than a season, not to mention a change at offensive coordinator and the outbreak of COVID-19 and the ACL injury which sidelined him for the majority of his junior year.

DawgsDaily

Photo Gallery: Images From Georgia's Win Over Kent State

It was not the game that many expected between the hedges this Saturday afternoon. Georgia, the No. 1 team in the country, coming into the weekend, was favored by 42-points over Kent State and will walk away with a 39-22 victory.
