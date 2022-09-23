West Orange, September 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., center, congratulates the winners of the 2022 Essex County Golf Tournament. William Cannon, left, of Belleville, won the Amateur Division with a three-day score of 215. Tom McDonald, right, of West Caldwell, won the Super Seniors Division with a score of 227. Not pictured is Chris Marbaix, from South Orange, who won the Seniors Division with a score of 235. One round of the tournament was played at each Essex County public golf course: Francis Byrne Golf Course in West Orange, Weequahic Golf Course in Newark and Hendricks Field Golf Course in Belleville, where the championship round was played on Saturday, Sept. 17. The winners received a plaque and their own parking space at the course of their choosing.

