Kings Park, NY

Kings Park, September 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Kings Park.

The Wyandanch Memorial High School soccer team will have a game with Kings Park High School on September 23, 2022, 13:00:00.

Wyandanch Memorial High School
Kings Park High School
September 23, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Hauppauge High School soccer team will have a game with Kings Park High School on September 23, 2022, 15:45:00.

Hauppauge High School
Kings Park High School
September 23, 2022
15:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

