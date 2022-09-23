Kings Park, September 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Kings Park.
The Wyandanch Memorial High School soccer team will have a game with Kings Park High School on September 23, 2022, 13:00:00.
Wyandanch Memorial High School
Kings Park High School
September 23, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Hauppauge High School soccer team will have a game with Kings Park High School on September 23, 2022, 15:45:00.
Hauppauge High School
Kings Park High School
September 23, 2022
15:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
