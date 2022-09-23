When Kerry Moore awoke after his bariatric surgery in late December 2020 at Cayuga Medical Center, he started the first day of his new life. He had made many unsuccessful attempts to manage his weight with diet and exercise for decades. With his mounting health problem and dire warnings from his doctors, Kerry, a Dryden resident and construction contractor, decided at age 53 to get help. He found it at the Cayuga Center for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery and the Cayuga Center for Healthy Living. From his first appointments in the late summer of 2020 to February 2022, he would lose 130 pounds and see his blood sugar and blood pressure drop.

