Bernalillo County, NM

BCSO asking for help identifying driver of vehicle in South Valley shooting

By Jordan Honeycutt
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a homicide in the South Valley Thursday. Officials say just after 2 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at the bus stop at Isleta Blvd. and Perry Rd.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He later died at the hospital. Witnesses told deputies that the person who shot the man fled in an older model, light blue and rusty, Chevy El Camino.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call 505-967-6522 or email ViolentCrimes@bernco.gov.

