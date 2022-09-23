Read full article on original website
Related
Infestation: Neighbors say rodents have fallen from ceiling at Bridgeport Commons apartments
Neighbors at a Bridgeport apartment complex say they are living with a major rodent infestation, and are receiving little help alleviating the issue.
WKRC
Dog rescued after being put in plastic bin, thrown off bridge
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WKRC) - A very lucky dog is safe after a terrifying incident, thanks to the efforts of several people and agencies. On Sept. 21, a resident in Orange County, Florida was walking their own dog when they spotted the animal at the bottom of a bridge. It...
WKRC
Dog left tied outside shelter with note saying to 'put down as soon as possible'
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WKRC) - A South Carolina animal shelter is working to save an abandoned dog left outside its building. "Remy" was tied to a pole near the Greenville Humane Society's adoption center the night of Sept. 17, but wasn't discovered until the next morning. The person who did it...
Comments / 0