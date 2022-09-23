Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Founder of Project Body Bag shares ‘boots on the ground’ approach to advocate against gun violence.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Project Body Bag is the name of a local advocacy organization. Damion Riley is the founder of the project, and he travels to schools to talk to students about gun violence. The goal of the organization is to keep people out of body bags, and not choose...
WKYT 27
Hope Center celebrates addiction recovery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of men returned to the Hope Center with friends and family to celebrate their accomplishments. Saturday marked the 19th annual Men’s Alumni Day. Development director Katie Vogel says the day is about recognizing their continued efforts to stay clean and sober. “Just a few...
WKYT 27
Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car. Kentucky State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson reportedly had her Chevrolet Tahoe SUV stolen several weeks ago. According to Lexington Police, they received a call from a resident of the Bridle Creek apartments on...
WTVQ
Block party to help heal hurt in community
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A block party with a goal- to heal and bridge gaps between law enforcement and the community. “We are Survivors”, an organization created by the late Anita Franklin, will hold its second community block party next Friday. “It’ll be the first one held...
WKYT 27
Former Helpware workers report sudden firing over zoom
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to former employees, Allyson Morrow and Heather McCarty, Helpware laid off hundreds of employees in the month of September. Many of them were fired on September 23rd. McCarty said this isn’t unusual for the company. “There’s another team lead that works there right now...
WKYT 27
Lexington police arrest man in connection to homicide from August
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police arrested a man who is being charged in connection to a homicide from last month. 45-year-old James Catlett was arrested Saturday and charged with murder for the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Dietrich Murray. On August 31, police responded to Loudon Ave and N. Broadway...
WKYT 27
‘It’s scary times:’ City leader shares concerns with dispatcher shortage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Lexington city leaders face mounting pressure from the community and first responders about staffing shortages, one councilmember is sharing his firsthand experience of seeing the challenges. Council at-Large Richard Moloney spoke out at Wednesday night’s Urban County Council meeting. This comes after a WKYT investigation...
WKYT 27
Two teens facing charges in connection with Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this month. The shooting, which was on September 10, happened on West Short Street and Mill Street. Two people were shot and taken to the hospital. One had critical injuries and the other was treated for reported non-life threatening injuries.
Eastern Progress
EKU student charged with rape no longer in custody
Eastern Kentucky University student and Kappa Sigma member Chase Dillon is no longer in custody of the Madison County Detention Center after appearing in court for arraignment Friday for charges related to his Sept. 19 arrest by the Richmond Police Department (RPD). Dillon has been charged with second-degree rape, second-degree...
WKYT 27
Sunday morning shooting ties Lexington homicide record, suspect arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting that took place Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Oxford Circle at around 4:00 am for a report of shots fired. They found one male victim with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds. According to officials, the victim was declared deceased at the scene.
WKYT 27
Missing Powell County teen located
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
WKYT 27
‘It’s just so disheartening:’ Lexington business burglarized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington family has been hit not once, but twice, by burglars at their local businesses. Java Jukebox on Maxwell Street was hit early Thursday morning. Local musician Lane Allen opened his Java Jukebox Café and Eatery back in July with a main goal in mind....
Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School
Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
WKYT 27
Winchester neighborhood fighting against zoning change
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Winchester neighbors are concerned about a possible facility coming to their neighborhood. Now, they’re trying to get ahead of any zoning changes. One couple said they may have to move if another industrial plant calls their street home. “This is just some of...
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
WTVQ
Man killed in Jennifer Road shooting identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The Fayette County Coroner has identified the man shot and killed at an apartment complex on Jennifer Road as 51-year-old Raymond Bernard Brooks. According to the coroner, Brooks died at UK hospital at 12:35 Thursday afternoon. The investigation is still ongoing. 9/22/22, 2:17 p.m. Police say a...
clayconews.com
Marijuana Odor during Traffic Stop on Interstate 75 near Exit for KY 80 in London results in Cocaine & Heroin Seizure and Conspiracy Arrest of a Lexington, Kentucky Man
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with Detective Jake Miller arrested David Hale age 45 of Harmon Way, Lexington, KY on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:30 AM. The arrest occurred on I–75 near the intersection...
WKYT 27
Lexington hosts showcase for electric vehicles during National Drive Electric Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This week marks electric vehicle week across the nation, and electric vehicle enthusiasts are partnering up to show their community the benefits of electric vehicles. Additionally, Kentucky recently received a new grant to add more charging stations, which could give more people the idea to switch.
WKYT 27
Ky. family honoring son’s memory by raising awareness for heart disease
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington community gathered on Friday to raise awareness for an important cause, all in memory of a young boy. “When he wasn’t in the hospital having surgery, he was living life to the fullest,” Finn Collier’s mom, Tricia, said. Finn’s heart wasn’t...
