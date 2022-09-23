Read full article on original website
kmvt
Police: Man arrested in California plotted mass shooting
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in Northern California on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a “Las Vegas -style” mass shooting. The 37-year-old suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers Sunday at a Super 8 motel in...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after Chico Police found evidence that he was prepared to commit a mass shooting
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department say that they arrested a man on Sunday after receiving information that he was making criminal threats to kill specific people, law enforcement officers and was “preparing to commit a ‘Las Vegas style’ mass shooting with a specified deadline.”. Detectives...
actionnewsnow.com
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against City of Chico, police department
CHICO, Calif. - A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against the City of Chico and two police officers in connection with an officer-involved shooting in 2015. The father of Eddie "Gabe" Sanchez is suing the city, the police department and officers Mark Bass and David Bailey, claiming excessive force. The...
actionnewsnow.com
City of Oroville denies claims made by police officer
OROVILLE, Calif. - The City of Oroville says it is denying claims of a hostile work environment and racial discrimination made by Officer Michael Sears last week. “The numerous allegations made by Sears have been thoroughly and independently investigated and determined to be wholly without merit,” the city said in a news release on Thursday.
actionnewsnow.com
Corning police help with trash clean-up Friday morning
CORNING, Calif. - The Corning Police Department helped clean up large amounts of garbage throughout the Corning community Friday morning. “...dedicated, hard-working employees at the City of Corning Public Works Department for their commitment to keeping our city up and running.”
krcrtv.com
Suspected burglars arrested after being found on inmate's property
A pair of suspected burglars were arrested earlier today, September 24th, after Chico Police Officers found them on the property belonging to someone who was already in jail. It happened around 2:18 pm today, when Chico Police were called to a residence in the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue. They had been advised that a man, later identified as 50-year old Jason Nystrom, was working on a vehicle in the driveway of the unoccupied home. When officers showed up to the scene, they found Nystrom in the driveway, with 42-year old Rochelle Hines leaving the home.
actionnewsnow.com
Neighbors stunned after SWAT search of Chico home ends with body found, man arrested for fraud
CHICO, Calif. - Some neighbors are speaking out after a search warrant led to police finding a body inside a home along Burnap Avenue on Wednesday. Several neighbors told Action News Now the area is known for being quiet, but that they did find it strange they rarely if ever saw the two men living in the home the past few years.
actionnewsnow.com
SWAT search of Chico home ends with body found, man arrested for ID theft
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico man was arrested on dozens of counts of identity theft and and check fraud. It happened at a home where a body was found on Wednesday. Darren Pirtle, 57, was arrested on 51 felony counts of making fictitious checks and having someone else's credit cards and identification.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Two youth sports coaches arrested in separate incidents for inappropriate behavior with juveniles
Two youth sports coaches were arrested in Placer County this week in separate incidents involving minors. One man was arrested by Rocklin Police and the other by Roseville Police. Both men are alleged to have had inappropriate contact with minors they were coaching. Anyone with information on either arrest is asked to contact the appropriate agency.
krcrtv.com
Tehama County man sentenced to life in dragging death
A Tehama County man convicted in the dragging death of another man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday. According to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office, Ray Ray Cain was sentenced after being convicted of murder and a special circumstance that the murder was committed by torture.
krcrtv.com
Vehicles burned during 2-acre vegetation fire in Tehama County
EL CAMINO, Calif. — Firefighters responded to a 2-acre vegetation fire in the El Camino area of Tehama County, west of Los Molinos and east of Interstate 5. According to Cal Fire's Tehama-Glenn Unit, the Oat Fire started off Oat Avenue. The fire spread to non-operable vehicles and created...
Two fatal crashes in Yuba County occur within minutes of each other
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Office released two fatal vehicle collision reports that both happened around 6:45 p.m. on Friday. New York Flat Road CHP said that a 27-year-old female, of El Dorado Hills, was driving a gray Ford F-250 southbound on New York Flat Road and Jonathan Jordan, 44, […]
KCRA.com
El Dorado Hills woman killed in head-on crash in Yuba County, CHP says
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — An El Dorado Hills woman was killed in a head-on crash in Yuba County Friday night, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Sept. 24, 2022. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on New York Flat Road, just north of Idlewood Circle, the California...
actionnewsnow.com
Police find body inside Chico home while serving search warrant
CHICO, Calif. 4:30 P.M. UPDATE - The Chico Police Department said an investigation is underway after officers found a body inside a home while serving a search warrant on Wednesday morning. Police said they responded to a home on the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue to serve the search warrant...
krcrtv.com
In historic ceremony, Chico State gives ancestral land back to local Mechoopda tribe
CHICO, Calif. — There are 110 federally recognized tribes in the state of California, and the Mechoopda tribe just made history Thursday in Butte County. In the first agreement of its kind in California, Chico State has given Butte Creek Ecological Reserve back to its ancestral owners, the Mechoopda Native American tribe.
Driver suspected of DUI in crash that injured 10 people in Sutter County
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said multiple children and adults were injured in a car crash Wednesday evening in Sutter County. According to the CHP, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. when a Honda driving on Humphrey Road didn’t yield the right of way to a driver on Highway 20. The […]
actionnewsnow.com
CHAT announces that construction on Everhart Village is to begin Monday
CHICO, Calif. - In a Facebook post, the Chico Housing Action Team has announced that construction on Everhart Village will start on Monday. Everhart Village will be located at 540 Cohasset Rd., and will consist of 20 tiny homes for the homeless. “After two years of hard work, planning, research...
KCRA.com
Northern California fire district closing stations due to budget restraints, inflation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Northern California fire district is closing some of its stations indefinitely and blaming rising inflation among other things. In doing so, they hope to save more than a million dollars in revenue costs. "South Placer Fire District’s operational costs have increased faster than its...
KCRA.com
9 injured, including children, in crash on Highway 20 in Sutter County, authorities say
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — At least nine people were injured, including several children, in a crash in Sutter County just west of Yuba City, authorities said. The two-vehicle crash happened along Highway 20 at the intersection of Humphrey Road on Wednesday evening, the California Highway Patrol said. At least...
krcrtv.com
California enacts insurance moratorium to safe-guard those impacted by wildfires-- again
CALIFORNIA — On Thursday, the state of California temporarily halted insurance providers from dropping clients affected by wildfires. This is now the 4th year in a row this moratorium (made law in 2019) has been enacted. The ban comes as firefighters gain containment on the state’s largest wildfire of...
