Lisle, IL

fox32chicago.com

Need to get rid of an old TV? Aurora hosting electronics recycling drive-thru

AURORA, Illinois - Registration for Aurora's fall electronics recycling drive-thru opens on Monday. The first 1,500 residents who register will get a spot in the October 8 event, to which they can bring up to 2 televisions and an unlimited number of other electronics. Aurora's spring electronics recycling event collected...
AURORA, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Lisle, IL
wgnradio.com

Mr. Floor shares how to properly clean your hardwood floors

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/03/2022: Vice President and Sales Manager Igor Murokh, AKA Mr. Floor joins the show to talk about how you should properly clean your hardwood floors. To learn more about Mr. Floor Companies, their products, and what services they provide go to mrfloor.com or call 847-674-7500.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

September in Chicago wraps up on a cool note

CHICAGO - Cool weather will start the final week of September. Highs today will make it into the mid 60s with ample sunshine and a gusty breeze. Tonight looks clear and chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s downtown, but it’s possible some of our usual cold spots dip into the upper 30s! Those kind of temps are even more likely tomorrow night after a day that barely hits 60 degrees despite plenty of sun.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

A New Bar Perched 1,000-Feet High Hits Chicago

A new bar has set up camp in the clouds, taking over a space towering 1,000 feet above Chicago's Magnificent Mile. CloudBar boasts views of the city's landscape from the 94th floor of the 360 Chicago Observation Deck, a building formerly known as the John Hancock Center, located at 875 N. Michigan Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

32 million birds begin flying south

ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — Starting Thursday night, 32 million birds are making their way south for migration season. Around 50 percent of birds migrating passed through the Midwest, especially in Illinois, Thursday evening. The Chicago Bird Collision Monitors said in a tweet, “Please turn off lights to help the birds go along their merry way.” The […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

The “Fermilab Bubble”

I live in the “Fermilab Bubble,” in Batavia. Almost 95 percent of the time when a storm passes through, it never hits the Bubble, basically a two mile radius around Fermilab. What is the cause of this?. William Arthun, Batavia. Dear William,. The so-called “Fermilab Bubble,” in which...
BATAVIA, IL
jazminmarie.co

Looking for the Best Puerto Rican Food in Chicago 🍽️ My Review of Jibaritos y Mas near Logan Square in Chicago, Illinois

One of my favorite meals is a Jibarito and an Alcapurria. There’s something about the garlic, fried and delicious delicacy that has me on a search for the most perfect one in Chicago. I have tried several different Puerto Rican restaurants across the city, but this week I found myself at one of my new favorite establishments near Fullerton and Kimball in the Chicago neighborhood of Logan Square. Let me share with you a little bit about my experience and my review of the food at Jibaritos Y Mas in Chicago, Illinois:
CHICAGO, IL

