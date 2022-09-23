ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

Tri-City Herald

Salmon season is here, but what does that mean for Whatcom County? Here’s what to know

Fall is the time many see and fish for salmon in Whatcom County creeks as they return home to spawn, laying their eggs and dying. There are five species of salmon in the Pacific Northwest: chinook, sockeye, coho, pink and chum, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. All five can all be found in Whatcom County, according to Sarah Brown, the stewardship program manager at Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association.
KUOW

Fishing boat lifted out of orca waters after 5 weeks on sea floor

A salvage team successfully lifted the Aleutian Isle onto a barge Wednesday afternoon, more than five weeks after the fishing boat sank into the depths off San Juan Island. Coast Guard officials say some diesel spilled from the boat as a crane lifted it out of the water. They reported “light sheening” on the surface of Haro Strait near San Juan Island’s Mitchell Bay.
FOX 11 and 41

The flooding of Everson, Washington

EVERSON, Wash. – As much as 5 feet of water rushed down Main Street here on the morning of Nov. 15. The currents, strong enough to push around a police Humvee, trapped people in their vehicles. Floodwaters submerged City Hall. Sewage spilled into homes from backed up wastewater pipes.
cascadiadaily.com

Abandoned tracks in Whatcom Falls Park on last legs

A section of abandoned railway trestle that has become a landmark in Whatcom Falls Park is set to be demolished next summer. “It’s a disappointing truth that this structure is unsafe, and we aren't able to hold it up any longer,” said Nicole Oliver, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Bellingham.
My Clallam County

County Coroner updates case of body found on local beach

PORT ANGELES – We reached out to Clallam County Coroner Mark Nichols Friday to see if we could get an update on the remains of a female that were found on the beach near the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge last Friday. Speculation persists that it may be the body...
My Clallam County

Donations to save two more local farms will now be matched by mystery donor

SEQUIM – Prime farmland in Clallam County continues to be converted to other uses, and that prevents it from ever being farmed again. There will always be that struggle to find the right balance between developing the homes and businesses needed for our growing communities, and maintaining the working farmlands and open spaces that make people want to live here in the first place.
whatcom-news.com

WSDOT study focuses on Mt Baker Highway through Deming, public forum scheduled for Oct. 1st

DEMING, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), citing a lack of “options for pedestrians, bicyclists and those using mobility devices to travel,” have begun a study to “document transportation needs along the SR 542 [Mount Baker Highway] corridor in Deming as well as possible strategies to enhance accessibility and safety for all modes of travel.”
theaviationgeekclub.com

Sailors couldn’t use the potable water system aboard aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) for three days after JP5 contaminated the fresh water tanks last week

The potable water became safe to use again on Sep. 19 after flushing the system after discovering JP5 in the water while USS Nimitz was at sea on Sep. 16. After jet fuel contaminated the fresh water tanks last week, sailors couldn’t use the potable water system aboard aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) for three days, a Navy official told USNI News on Sep. 21, 2022.
My Clallam County

Port Angeles has a new Fire Chief

PORT ANGELES – The City of Port Angeles announced Thursday the promotion of Assistant Chief Derrell Sharp to Chief of the Port Angeles Fire Department. He will assume this new role immediately, following the retirement of Chief Ken Dubuc earlier this year. Chief Sharp is a 30-year veteran of...
KGMI

BTC closes building due to structural concerns

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Technical College has closed one of their buildings due to possible structural concerns. In an alert sent to students Thursday afternoon, September 22nd, officials said that the Campus Center building would be closed until at least Monday out of an abundance of caution. Services within...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Washington

While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
KING 5

126 dogs seized from Skagit County property

BURLINGTON, Wash. — More than 100 dogs were seized from a property in Skagit County where they were living in deplorable conditions. There are so many animals that need help that the Humane Society of Skagit Valley was forced to close to the public so workers can care for the animals.
