saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: How does Mickey Joseph salvage a season already lost?
There’s arguably no tougher task remaining in college football this year. For Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph and his staff, navigating the Cornhuskers through the remaining 9 weeks of the season is a huge challenge. There’ll be constant chatter about the next coach. Which current coaches may stay? Who...
Nebraska Is Getting Crushed Following Adrian Martinez' Showing
Adrian Martinez led Kansas State to a 41-34 upset win over No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday night. The Nebraska transfer sparked the biggest moment of his five-year collegiate career when scoring four rushing touchdowns to beat the Sooners, who were coming off a 49-14 blowout over the Cornhuskers. As Martinez...
Nebraska takes step to creating Memorial Stadium of future
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — With Memorial Stadium on the cusp of its 100th anniversary, the Nebraska athletic department on Thursday set the stage for a massive renovation that will make the venue more fan friendly for decades to come. University leaders also announced a new multimedia rights deal that...
Husker WR commit puts on a show with Joseph on the scene
With Mickey Joseph there to see it, back in his familiar recruiting space of Louisiana, Nebraska's four-star wide receiver commitment Omarion Miller put on some kind of show on Friday night. How's 243 yards on seven catches for three touchdowns sound? How about a 98-yard kickoff return for TD on...
Nebraska Football: Huskers fans react to Adrian Martinez’s big day
While the Nebraska football team didn’t play on Saturday, one of its former stars did. And he had himself one heck of a game. Adrian Martinez squared off against the Oklahoma Sooners for the second year in a row. However this time, he did it with the Kansas State Wildcats. It’s hard to imagine many people saw the kind of performance he put up, coming.
Daily Nebraskan
Three takeaways from Nebraska’s five-set shootout win over No. 7 Ohio State
“801 is a lot better than 800, though, I’ll tell you that,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. Just one night after Cook secured his 800th career win —the total split between his time at Wisconsin and now Nebraska — the Huskers hosted their second Big Ten opponent of the season. This time, No. 7 Ohio State. The top-10 showdown between two of the best in the nation’s deepest conference did not fail to live up to expectations.
KETV.com
Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph's new contract includes monthly stipend, bonuses
LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph will receive more than $33,000 per month to be Nebraska's interim head coach, as well as a long list of bonuses. Those bonuses include $150,000 if the Huskers go to a bowl game, $100,000 if they win the Big Ten West and $300,000 if they win the Big Ten title.
HuskerExtra.com
Amie Just: What does a belt buckle mean? For John Cook, it's a meaningful gesture
John Cook was taken by surprise. Nebraska's head volleyball coach thought he had made it crystal clear that he didn't want to celebrate win No. 800 — even saying on the radio before Nebraska's match against Michigan State that reaching 800 wins meant "nothing" to him. For him, the...
Husker Hour: Coaching Carousel, Volleyball Latest, Amie Just
Plenty of coaching talk and an elite Nebraska volleyball milestone
heartlandcollegesports.com
Coaching Rumor Mill: Dave Aranda to Nebraska Picking up Steam
After a loss to Georgia Southern in Week 2, the Nebraska Cornhuskers fired Scott Frost just weeks ahead of his buyout being cut in half, pointing to signs of how fed up Nebraska officials were with Frost’s results and that money is no issue for the Cornhuskers. Now, two...
WOWT
Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
WOWT
Nebraska opens first casino in Lincoln
His original works have been performed by the New York Youth Symphony and the Omaha symphony. It's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and we take this moment to raise awareness and look to the future of cancer treatment. Friday Night Fever: Ralston vs Gross Catholic. Updated: 7 hours ago. Friday Night...
1011now.com
WarHorse Casino opens to the public
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a historic and long-anticipated day for Nebraskans. WarHorse Casino opened their doors in southwest Lincoln. Guests anticipating the grand opening of the casino were up early Saturday morning to check out the new building, hoping for a stroke of luck. It’s the first non-native casino in the state to open after the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize it’s license to operate.
NU takes steps to renovate Memorial Stadium
Some possible upgrades include changing the seating and concessions, and upgrading Wi-Fi. Plus, President Ted Carter hinted at cheaper tickets.
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
etxview.com
The explosive impact of Omaha's underworld
Frank Myers must have stood straight up in bed and thought, “Oh, no, not again!”. Living north of Fontenelle Park, Omaha’s police commissioner heard the city’s latest bombing, the 11th in a little more than two years. This one was the explosion at the yet-unopened Italian Gardens...
klin.com
WarHorse Casino Ready To Open In Lincoln On Saturday
If the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approves a permanent gaming license for the WarHorse Casino during it’s meeting on Friday, Lincoln residents will be able to start playing slot machines on Saturday morning. “We will get ready and we will be fully prepared to open at 10:30 Saturday...
WOWT
Student taken to ER after Omaha high school fight
After just over a year on the road, Omaha's only protected bike lane will soon be removed. Nebraska Rep. Flood calling for Chinese tech investigation. A Nebraska congressman is trying to find out if some cell towers in the state could be a national security risk. OPS battles learning loss...
Kearney Hub
Thousands crowd farm field near Murdock to hear Luke Bryan
MURDOCK — It was a perfect birthday for Allie Roth on Thursday. The just-turned 10-year-old got to ride, with her mom, Sara, and their friend Mariah Reiser, from Bonesteel, South Dakota, to the Stock Hay and Grain Farm in the Nebraska countryside to see her very favorite country music artist — Luke Bryan.
WOWT
Fall in Nebraska: AppleJack Festival kicks off second weekend
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a sure sign of Fall in Nebraska: AppleJack Festival continues this weekend at Arbor Day Farm. “The AppleJack Festival weekends brings out the best of what the farm has to offer,” an Arbor Day Farm spokeswoman said in the release. For this...
