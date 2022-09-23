ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

TPD holds public session on training methods

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WO4gh_0i6lbnNz00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Thursday night, members of the Topeka Police Department hosted an event to better educate the public about how officers are trained to handle the emergencies they experience on a daily basis.

During the session, police instructors outlined the current procedures for training new recruits, and what continued education looks like to veteran officers. The goal of meetings is to open a dialog with the community about the rigorous training Topeka Police officers must complete before they interact with the public. This was the second of two educational presentations about police procedure.

3 Kansas restaurants assets seized for failing to pay over $63k in sales tax reopen, deal reached

Organizers say attendees expressed more interest in training and continual education clarification than in offering feedback. 27 News spoke with the training director about why public forums like the one held at Washburn are so integral.

“I think it’s important to have civilian perspectives and public perspectives on everything we’re doing,” Training Director Jennifer Cross said. “The reality is if you look at every car in the city they say to protect and serve. I think you have to have that voice and that open communication.”

If you’re interested in learning about the procedures yourself, you can view the first session here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 59-year-old male employee was killed at the Topeka tire plant on Saturday morning, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department. A news release from Sheriff Brian Hill says that deputies were dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. to a medical call at the Goodyear Plant in the 1900 block of NW US 24 Highway. deputies arrived to find that the man sustained life-threatening injuries while on the job. The Soldier Township Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded. The victim was taken by AMR to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Lawrence stabbing circumstances under investigation

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department was called to a disturbance after a man was found with a stab wound to his arm. Officers arrived to the scene at 7th and Vermont around 6 p.m. Saturday. None of the individuals detained cooperated with police, including the victim, the LPD said. Police say they found […]
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

History made: First-ever statewide Pride Festival held in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy Plaza hosted the first inaugural Kansas statewide Pride Festival. The festivities kicked off Saturday morning with a march from the Capitol building to Evergy Plaza. Many residents of NE Kansas came out to support the LGBTQ+ community for this meaningful moment. Logan Hildebrand, Executive Communications...
TOPEKA, KS
esubulletin.com

ADVOCACY: Three of the 33 faculty dismissed from Emporia State share their stories

Editor's Note: These are three perspectives of faculty who were dismissed. Douglas Allen, department of social sciences, sociology and criminology. When Douglas Allen was in Topeka last Friday, Emporia State students were protesting his dismissal at the entrance of Plumb Hall. When he saw their support, he came to show them how much they mean to him and the rest of the 33 faculty members who were laid off the day before.
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSNT News

Topeka hospital to host drive-thru flu shot clinic

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health will give adults and children the opportunity to receive flu shots in a easy and efficient way. The hospital with host a variety of flu shot clinics this year for Stormont Vail and Cotton O’Neil patients. Drive-thru flu shots will be available for ages 19 and older and will […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka community gathers for first of several Farley farewells

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friday, Washburn University began a week of celebration to mark the retirement of it’s longest serving president, Dr. Jerry Farley. Alumni across the generations gathered at Memorial Union to celebrate and say farewell to Dr. Farley. The president announced his retirement back in April. He’ll move into the role of President Emeritus […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Vicki Bobbitt is recognized for her service

Each year at the Sunflower Fair in Salina, Kansas, the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency On Aging and county aging groups in the region, honor Kansans over 65 year old that brighten the lives of others and make their communities better places. The Junction City Senior Center recognized Geary County...
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas hosts first statewide pride festival

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local non-profit partnered with the Greater Topeka Partnership to celebrate a Kansas milestone. Kansas celebrated its very first statewide pride festival over the weekend. People started gathering at the Capitol building and the festivities went on from there. “We’ve got a rally here at the Statehouse today,” Kansas Representative Brandon Woodard […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Cross
KSNT News

City celebrates efforts to beautify Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A celebration has been planned for Topekans that will honor community efforts to help beautify the capital city. Schendel Lawn and Landscape will sponsor a two-hour event on Oct. 15 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Evergy Plaza in Topeka. The event will feature a food truck and multiple family-friendly […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested for soliciting minor online

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing charges for improper communication with a juvenile online. According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Terry Ray Hansard, 71, of Topeka was arrested Thursday, Sept. 22. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail at 5:20 p.m. for electronic solicitation of a child and sexual exploitation of a child.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Two drivers injured during crash in Meriden

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Meriden on Saturday night. A GMC Sierra truck was driving west on Kansas Highway 4 in Meriden, 3 miles south of Palmberg, around 8 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle crossed the center line into the path of a semi driving east. […]
MERIDEN, KS
KSNT News

House explosion leaves man in critical condition

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 62-year-old man has been flown to the University of Kansas Medical Center after a home explosion near Carbondale. The victim has been identified as Timothy L. Howey. The house was destroyed and in flames when Osage County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the 11000 block of South Indian Hills Road just […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tpd#Washburn#Nexstar Media Inc
KSNT News

United Way’s Nancy Perry Day of Caring on Friday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Over 800 volunteers signed up for in-person and virtual volunteer projects Friday, Sept. 23. A Kick-off Breakfast and Volunteer Awards program was held in the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden at the Topeka Zoo on Friday morning. “We are embarking on a new adventure. We are joining forces with the United Way of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Cider Days returns to the Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 41st annual Cider Days Fall Market is back at Exhibition Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center. Over 200 vendors will be selling their products at this year’s Cider Days. There is shopping for the entire family, fun games for the kids, food trucks, live music, an apple pie baking contest, […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

USD 345 Superintendent reflects on first few months in new role

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Seaman Schools Superintendent Brad Willson started his new position July 1 of this year. He joined 27 News Thursday morning to tell us how it’s going so far and what he’s looking forward to. Willson was previously in his 7th year as the Assistant Superintendent for USD 230 Spring Hill. Willson received […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Last-standing Topeka YMCA building on the market

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The last-standing YMCA facility in Topeka is for sale. The commercial real estate website Crexi posted a listing for the Southwest Topeka Y’s 38,325 sq. ft. facility with an asking price of $2.75 million. According to Crexi, the building at 3635 SW Chelsea Dr. opened...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Hayden High School class of 1972 reunites

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Hayden class of 1972 celebrated their 50th reunion Saturday evening at the Topeka Country Club. The Reunion began with a Friday evening informal gathering at The Vikings Grille, with dinner and drinks. Saturday evening’s gathering was held at the Topeka Country Club, with a social hour, dinner, a class photo, music […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy