ABC 15 News
'I'm really not dead!' Man wrongly declared dead by Social Security Administration
PHOENIX — "I'm really not dead." It's a fact, but one that Dan Kapetanovic had to work hard to prove. When he went to the hospital for an operation, he learned his healthcare had been canceled because the Social Security Administration had declared him deceased. Reports saying Dan had...
ABC 15 News
3-year-old boy hospitalized after falling into pool
YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. — A 3-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after officials say he fell into a backyard pool Saturday night. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home near El Mirage Road and Olive Avenue. Officials say the boy got out the back door of...
ABC 15 News
PD: Police shoot, kill man throwing rocks at patrol cars and officers
PHOENIX — Officials say a man was shot and killed after he was throwing rocks and other items at patrol cars and officers Saturday night. The shooting happened near 19th and Glendale avenues around 6:45 p.m.. Officials say patrol cars were driving through an intersection after responding to an...
ABC 15 News
Woman arrested for alleged money laundering, human smuggling
EL MIRAGE — Police say a woman was arrested in El Mirage Friday for alleged money laundering and human smuggling after police received a report that someone was being held for ransom. Officials were told that there were multiple people being held against their will in a house near...
ABC 15 News
Two men in critical condition after crash near 48th St and Van Buren
PHOENIX — Two men are in critical condition after a crash Friday near 48th Street and Van Buren. Just after 9 a.m., Phoenix Fire crews were called to the area for reports of a two-vehicle crash. Officials say two men were injured with one of them needing to be...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Staying hot ahead of storm chances
PHOENIX — Triple digits are sticking around for a few days, but not for much longer. We topped out at 104 today in Phoenix with similar temperatures expected on Monday. Thunderstorm chances increase again Monday evening and stick around for the rest of the week, too. For now, only 10% storm chances are expected through Thursday.
